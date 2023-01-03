It's a new year and The Pokémon Company is wasting no time getting back into its regular schedule with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Following the final Tera Raid Battle of 2022 featuring Cinderace, it's now announced the next one, which will take place in certain regions between 6th January and 8th January 2023. This time around it's a little different, with the event will focus on Hydreigon for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Dragapult for Violet.



The first round of the latest Tera Raid Battle featuring Cinderace only just concluded on 1st January 2023. This Pokémon will appear in raid battles next week between the 12th and 15th of January 2023. You can learn more in our previous coverage: