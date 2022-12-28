2022 was absolutely fantastic for the Switch, arguably one of the strongest years yet for the console. I feel like things are still sort of shifting around for me, but they’re coming closer and closer to cementing the more I think about it:

1. Pokémon Legends Arceus—it’s absolutely #1 for the Switch for me. It redefined Pokémon for me and may well be my favorite Pokémon game of all time. I enjoyed the gameplay immensely and really also liked the story and characters. It had a depth beyond that of any Pokémon game before it and had a feeling that seemed really authentic and yet new for the series.

2. Triangle Strategy—my second favorite plot of any game this year and the gameplay is absolutely perfect. The game is so relaxing to play as well, despite the high stakes storyline. It was the ultimate “play this chapter today and the next chapter tomorrow” game for me.

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land—I’ve somehow underrated the title all year, despite loving Kirby and thinking this one may be one of the best Kirby games of all time. The gameplay is immaculate. It’s genius in level design. I feel like I’m potentially still underrating it too.

4. Pokémon Violet—say what you will, I absolutely adored the game and didn’t experience a single bug while playing it. For me, it improved on everything the Pokémon series has established and freed itself from the constraints previously held on the series. You really do choose your adventure here and I love that. Like Kirby, I feel I may actually be underrating it, just simply because the game was an absolute joy to play through.

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3—Ah, Xenoblade Chronicles 3… I’ll be honest with you all, I really didn’t enjoy the gameplay of this one. It simply wasn’t for me; however—and it’s a tremendous however—the storyline of this game gripped me so deeply that I got through it on the strengths of the greatest narrative in gaming this year. Absolutely beautiful story, characters, world, soundtrack, etc. It’s simply a stunning and otherwise perfect JRPG with gameplay that just isn’t for me.