Another year has come and gone and, as per tradition, it's naturally got us thinking about which games struck a chord with us over the past twelve months.
We've already taken a good look at some of the best games according to the editorial staff, and we've also compiled a reader-ranked list of the top fifty Nintendo Switch games as voted for by you fine folks. If that wasn't enough, we've also provided our very own "alternative" game awards for 2022, including the likes of 'Best Soundtrack', 'Best Use of $5', 'Best DOOM Clone', and more.
So really, what more could you possibly want? Well, because we're nice, we've also compiled three videos taking a look at the top five Nintendo Switch games for each of our delightful video producers: Alex Olney, Zion Grassl, and Felix Sanchez. There's a nice range of excellent Switch titles here, so if you're in the market for a new game, then be sure to watch all three for some inspiration!