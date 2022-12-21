Digital Eclipse teased a brand new update for their outstanding TMNT compilation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, yesterday. And today, in a livestream, the developer has shared some of the major details that are part of the game's first big update — including a new Home icon (thanks, Gematsu!).
The game's first update is available to download right now on the Switch, and the other big headliner is that online multiplayer has been added to Turtles in Time (SNES). Radical! You can now play one of the best TMNT games of all time online with friends!
For the rest of the patch notes (for all platform releases), check them out below:
Update, 21st Dec 2022
New Additions
- Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)
- PlayStation 4 arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support has now been implemented (PlayStation 5).
- Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (Xbox).
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to two, three, or four players.
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic.” When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.
- A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters. “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON / OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)
- A new enhancement added to the JP/NA arcade version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.
- A new enhancement added to NA arcade release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.
- A new enhancement added to JP/NA arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new enhancement added to NA arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new enhancement added to NA arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON / OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.
- New button action added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (JP/NA Arcade),” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (NA Arcade).” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist.” Players can now assign a button to “Special.” This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.
- A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color Mode ON / OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between four color palettes:
- Black and White
- Game Boy Green
- Game Boy Pocket Green
- Game Boy Light Blue
- Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted.
- Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters NES and Genesis added to the Strategy Guide.
- Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist for Genesis added to the Strategy Guide.
- Visual settings are saved per game.
Issues Fixed
- German translation for “Punch Repeatedly” for Strategy Guide page 11 has been fixed.
- In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show now shows the correct icon.
- On page 5 of the Strategy Guide Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.
- In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.
- In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting two players.
- Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project now work.
- Extra Credits enhancements to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters now work.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time manual in the museum now includes missing page 18 to 19.
Digital Eclipse has promised to bring a similar level of polish and quality to its next set of updates, and has already teased one major edition to its collection — online play for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project!
Are you going to be getting the Turtles together for Turtles in Time online? Let us know!
[source gematsu.com]
Comments (17)
A buddy of mine just gave me this for Christmas, so the updates are just in time! I'm playing thorugh the NES TMNT first - and man, does rewind come in handy!
Great update, well done Digital Eclipse!
Shame they can't patch in the rom hack Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Return to New York for the original NES game though. It's a great hack by guitarpalooz (can be found on romhacking.net) and I actually much prefer it to the original release. (obviously I understand why this isn't going to happen)
It's a great collection but it kills me that the original Arcade game has the awful rerecorded into soundtrack. I get why, but that audio was a major part of my nostalgia for the game. I just skip the intro now.
They should at least had an option for you to change the Switch icon back to the original if you don't like the newer one. Having online non-rollback netcode for the Super NES version of Turtles in Time is a step in the right direction.
Yes, added a special button. Much needed.
This game is a dream collection. I thought I was spoiled by the Contra Collection and the two Castlevania Collections, but Konami really delivered the goods here. Thank you Nickelodeon for making this possible and thank you to Digital Eclipse for bringing the excitement of being fans to this project. All retro game collections need to take a que from this perfect collection.
The GameBoy colour updates are a nice surprise. The special button and difficulty options are also welcome. I’ll be playing this over the weekend.
Wish things like this happened more often!
I ended up buying Atari 50 just because digital eclipse did such an amazing job with TMNT, I had to support them with another one of their projects. I didn't even have an Atari, but I've wanted a collection for a while, and it seems like a pretty good one.
The original Switch’s TMNT: CB icon artwork always bothered me, glad they updated it to the original Box Art. Digging the OG monochrome pea soup green Game Boy TMNT games color pallette swapping option as well, but I wish they would of thrown in a GBC option and canned the redone/modernized TMNT arcade game opening theme and bring back the original if that’s even possible.
Ultimately the switch version is hands down is the best way to experience this, simply because you have the option to play the 3 TMNT game boy games in hand held or table top mode.
I haven't bought this yet, but some of the updates (especially adding a special button) look great. I'll probably snag the collection during the next sale.
I need to get this game, apparently. I played TNMT: Shredder's Revenge, so this is the logical next step.
My biggest complaint about the collection was that only 4 games were playable online - I was so happy to see this randomly update today. I hope to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game added to the online after The Manhattan Project. I can understand only wanting 1 version of Tournament Fighters, but ya gotta have all the co-op Beat 'Em Ups with that option!
Speaking of icons, would be nice if Wayforward can do the same for River City Girls 2. Their Switch icon is really boring. I was expecting to see RCG2 main characters on it, or more closer to the box art.
@Antray1984 Thankfully, that’s the only change, as far as audio goes. It’s an absolute miracle that everything else on the audio side of things was left completely untouched. Quite impressive, considering the IP we’re dealing with here, and how stubborn most IP holders tend to be these days, not wanting to play ball with others.
@NeonPizzas There is a Gameboy Color option. It is worded weird here, but if you watch the video, they show it.
@shoeses Some people in the livestream brought up the possibility of adding online for TMNT II: The Arcade Game. They pretty much shot down that idea due to them feeling that adding this one would help take away focus from the games they’ve already included for online. Seems like a missed opportunity. Happy that Manhattan Project is a lock, at least. This one definitely needed online.
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...