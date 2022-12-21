Digital Eclipse teased a brand new update for their outstanding TMNT compilation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, yesterday. And today, in a livestream, the developer has shared some of the major details that are part of the game's first big update — including a new Home icon (thanks, Gematsu!).

The game's first update is available to download right now on the Switch, and the other big headliner is that online multiplayer has been added to Turtles in Time (SNES). Radical! You can now play one of the best TMNT games of all time online with friends!

For the rest of the patch notes (for all platform releases), check them out below:

Update, 21st Dec 2022

New Additions

Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)

PlayStation 4 arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support has now been implemented (PlayStation 5).

Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (Xbox).

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to two, three, or four players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic.” When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.

A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters. “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON / OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

A new enhancement added to the JP/NA arcade version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.

A new enhancement added to NA arcade release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.

A new enhancement added to JP/NA arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to NA arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to NA arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON / OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

New button action added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (JP/NA Arcade),” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (NA Arcade).” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist.” Players can now assign a button to “Special.” This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.

A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color Mode ON / OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between four color palettes: Black and White Game Boy Green Game Boy Pocket Green Game Boy Light Blue

Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted.

Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters NES and Genesis added to the Strategy Guide.

Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist for Genesis added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved per game.

Issues Fixed

German translation for “Punch Repeatedly” for Strategy Guide page 11 has been fixed.

In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show now shows the correct icon.

On page 5 of the Strategy Guide Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting two players.

Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project now work.

Extra Credits enhancements to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters now work.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time manual in the museum now includes missing page 18 to 19.

Digital Eclipse has promised to bring a similar level of polish and quality to its next set of updates, and has already teased one major edition to its collection — online play for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project!

Are you going to be getting the Turtles together for Turtles in Time online? Let us know!