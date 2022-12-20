Switch icon connoisseurs will have something to celebrate very soon. Digital Eclipses' excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is getting an update pretty soon, and as part of that update, the game's Switch icon is also getting revamped.
Now, we know some of you lovely readers are pretty picky about your Switch icons, just like we are. And frankly, the heroes in a half-shell deserved a little better than what they initially got. Luckily, Digital Eclipse has listened, and with an upcoming update, Switch owners will also be graced with a brand new menu icon.
The developer acknowledged this much-anticipated change on Twitter after confirming that it will be holding a livestream to show off some "improvements" coming to the retro compilation:
"And yes, for those of you who were not fond of the Switch icon for TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, when the title update is applied, the tile will become the main logo instead.
We heard you. We always hear you."
So the new icon looks pretty swish, right? It's just like the game's box art, which is what a lot of developers and publishers go for nowadays. The original wasn't awful, but to say it ruffled some rat hair.
In case you haven't seen it, the current (soon-to-be retired) icon is a rathercolourful piece of screen decor with all four turtles on it. But there was no title, no logo, and the icon is designed to look like a little button that sinks into the Switch's white background. Except it didn't work if you had your Switch screen in dark mode. You can see for yourself in SuperDarkMimelV's tweet below.
So that's that, then! We don't know exactly when the update is dropping, but given that Digital Eclipse is going to be showing some of the tweaks at 11am PT / 2pm ET tomorrow, we have a feeling our Switch screens will be looking just that extra bit nicer very soon.
What do you think of the original logo? Are you happy about the change? Let us know!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (12)
Yes please update it. Because the current icon looks atrocious 🤢🤮
Now this just makes me upset again that Sonic Mania doesn't have an icon title either xD
Really glad to see this being changed, the original always stuck out and not in a good way.
Now I really hope that they have also added a support for single joy-con multiplayer for most of the games, that was the most baffling omission.
The upcoming update better add online for the remaining TMNT multiplayer games cause only having 4 of the games to have online is a slap in the face imho.
That's a surprisingly thought provoking coda for an icon change. It's definitely for the better though, the old one looks like it was made for Wii U with that kind of border.
People really complain about anything, huh?
I'm surprised no developer has figured out and/or incorporated a way to have different options to choose from for their games. Could make some of them rewards for beating the game on difficulty "X" or something like that.
Are there not more IMPORTANT things in the world to worry about? Is it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham? Why can't I wear white after Labor Day? Should I drink a liter(litre) of vodka before meeting with my boss?
Even with something that seems this insignificant, it's nice to hear developers are listening. I just hope a majority of the criticism was constructive in tone
So.. the old one is the bright, vibrant, colourful, easily identifiable one, and the better one is the mangled smush of splodges and an unreadable title card in a tiny font?
... is that right?
yeay progress!!! Woot!!
I like having the game title in an icon on Switch. Otherwise it gives off mobile game vibes. It’s not a dealbreaker, but the fact that the developers care enough to change it says a lot about them.
Now that a lot of stuff is digital, an icon is the new packshot. And it is important and part of the whole thing.
I don't understand anybody saying "who cares".
Edit: It is good that it get's updated. And it is good that stuff like this makes the news.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...