Switch icon connoisseurs will have something to celebrate very soon. Digital Eclipses' excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is getting an update pretty soon, and as part of that update, the game's Switch icon is also getting revamped.

Now, we know some of you lovely readers are pretty picky about your Switch icons, just like we are. And frankly, the heroes in a half-shell deserved a little better than what they initially got. Luckily, Digital Eclipse has listened, and with an upcoming update, Switch owners will also be graced with a brand new menu icon.

The developer acknowledged this much-anticipated change on Twitter after confirming that it will be holding a livestream to show off some "improvements" coming to the retro compilation:

"And yes, for those of you who were not fond of the Switch icon for TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, when the title update is applied, the tile will become the main logo instead.

We heard you. We always hear you."





So the new icon looks pretty swish, right? It's just like the game's box art, which is what a lot of developers and publishers go for nowadays. The original wasn't awful, but to say it ruffled some rat hair.

In case you haven't seen it, the current (soon-to-be retired) icon is a rathercolourful piece of screen decor with all four turtles on it. But there was no title, no logo, and the icon is designed to look like a little button that sinks into the Switch's white background. Except it didn't work if you had your Switch screen in dark mode. You can see for yourself in SuperDarkMimelV's tweet below.

The icon for Cowabunga Collection on the Switch is up and it's not really very good. Really hope this gets changed, they already have a great icon used on the website!

So that's that, then! We don't know exactly when the update is dropping, but given that Digital Eclipse is going to be showing some of the tweaks at 11am PT / 2pm ET tomorrow, we have a feeling our Switch screens will be looking just that extra bit nicer very soon.

What do you think of the original logo? Are you happy about the change? Let us know!