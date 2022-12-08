The Game Awards has announced that Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor Keegan-Michael Key will be making an appearance at the event on Thursday, December 8th.

The news, which comes via a Twitter post from The Game Awards, confirms the appearance of the actor alongside a partial image of his Super Mario Bros. Movie character, Toad, and a hashtag for the movie title. It's unknown at this stage whether his appearance will come with some fresh footage of the new movie, but it's certainly a possibility.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be the result of a collaboration between Nintendo and animation studio Illumination, starring the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and the aforementioned Keegan-Michael Key. We've seen two trailers for the movie so far, and fans can look forward to its full release on April 7th, 2023.