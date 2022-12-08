Toad
Image: Nintendo / Illumination

The Game Awards has announced that Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor Keegan-Michael Key will be making an appearance at the event on Thursday, December 8th.

The news, which comes via a Twitter post from The Game Awards, confirms the appearance of the actor alongside a partial image of his Super Mario Bros. Movie character, Toad, and a hashtag for the movie title. It's unknown at this stage whether his appearance will come with some fresh footage of the new movie, but it's certainly a possibility.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be the result of a collaboration between Nintendo and animation studio Illumination, starring the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and the aforementioned Keegan-Michael Key. We've seen two trailers for the movie so far, and fans can look forward to its full release on April 7th, 2023.

Do you think new footage from the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be shown at The Game Awards? Share your predictions with a comment below!

[source twitter.com]