Last month, Square Enix rolled out Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline for the Nintendo Switch. The downside for fans of this epic role-playing series is that there's been no mention of the game being localised.
If you are still eager to see what this offline version of the MMO Dragon Quest X is like on Switch and happen to have access to a Japanese Nintendo account, you're in luck. As spotted by Gematsu, Square Enix has now made a playable demo available via the eShop.
This demo apparently has an estimated playtime of three to five hours and allows save data to be carried over to the full game. Just keep in mind it's all in Japanese.
Will you be checking out the Japanese demo? Would you like to see this game and even the online version one day localised? Leave a comment below.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments (9)
I just don't get why it has to be chibi when the online version has really nice character models.
If we get a proper offline version of DQ10 in English, we'd want the nicer character models, surely?
Though at this point I would accept anything they decided to translate so I could finally give this "lost" mainline numbered DQ game a try
Good luck. I'm still waiting for Dragon Quest Heroes I and II.
I do not like the artstyle. It betrays the franchise mostly whimsical but sometimes dark tone by making it too whimsical
I'm not really into that style, but I want them to release it in the West, once and for all.
I'm more eager to have Treasures and DQ3 HD though, to be honest.
@EarthboundBenjy So, I wouldn't call them "Chibi," in the way that Tales of Symphonia's characters were Chibi.
They're closer to the sprites used in Dragon Quest IX on the DS and VII on the 3DS. I thought I would dislike them, because I LOATHE Chibi, but I've thoroughly enjoyed it.
I don't mind the normally proportioned characters, when they pop up during the cut scenes (which are all from the Online version), but it's not a game breaker, for me.
I've also put over 200h into it, thus far, so...
@Eagly To be fair, it's closest in design to DQs IX and VII. We didn't really get more realistic/proportioned designs until DQ VIII, and XI was a further step.
I'd gladly take this, if Square would be so kind...
I suppose I could download the demo myself on my Switch...
I’m not a big fan of the art style but I wouldn’t say no to a Western release of this.
I’ll take a modern remake of VIII with nice visuals on Switch while they’re at it, or even just a straightforward port. Was really really enjoying it on 3DS but put it down for a bit for whatever reason and just never came back to it, too long now to go back without fully restarting it. A nice Switch version would be more than welcome
@EarthboundBenjy Probably because they still want people to go play the online version. I think if they offered the exact same game but offline then people wouldn't bother playing the online version of the game. They make more money if they can convert offline players to online.
I picked up and played the offline game and it seems like a lite version of the online game. It's completely playable, but it's easy to tell that the online version is the better version.
