The debut of Splatoon 3's new recurring event, Big Run, has felt like a long time coming, but today (9th December) the wait is finally over. Kicking off at 4pm PT (those of us in Europe will have to wait until the early hours of the morning on the 10th) those pesky Salmonids are heading for Wahoo World and it's up to us to stop them.

First announced in the Chill Season 2022 promo last month, Big Run looks like it will run along similar lines to the game's Splatfests. Every once in a while there will be a mass Salmonid attack on a Turf War stage and the weekend will then be a wall-to-wall race to keep them at bay.

SRL evolutionary biologist again. I warned you! Well, I tried, until I was cut off by Grizzco propaganda. Anyway, the Big Run starts at 4 PM today! From then until 4 PM on 12/11, grab a random weapon and try to stop the Salmonids from destroying Wahoo World. Do it for science! pic.twitter.com/QtAapuCvbj December 9, 2022

This weekend's event should be a good chance to get to grips with the the new Grizzco Splatana - a weapon added in the latest update that we have not been lucky enough to get our hands on just yet. Fingers crossed that the random weapons fall in our favour this time.

The event will be running for this weekend only and it comes with the chance to take home some rewards as a sign that you were there. Everyone who takes part in the campaign this weekend will get a special in-game locker decoration and we can expect to see the number of Catalogue Points and Bonus Rewards that we receive increasing too.

We understand that "the Big Run results" will be announced at the end of the event, though we are currently unsure precisely what these results will entail. Perhaps just a case of whether we won or lost? We'll have to wait and see!