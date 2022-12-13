Sonic Frontiers has taken the blue blur in a bold new direction with its "open-zone" gameplay, and it appears to have paid off.

Sega has today revealed the new title by Sonic Team has now sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide since its November 8th release. This figure represents both physical and digital sales across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

"Sonic Frontiers, the Blue Blur’s first open-zone, action-adventure platforming game released worldwide on November 8, 2022, has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide."

It follows news earlier this month Sonic Frontiers would be receiving a free DLC roadmap for 2023. Players can expect a jukebox, photo mode, new story content, and much more. Sega is also rolling out a free 'Holiday Cheer Suit' DLC next week.