If there's one thing that we can't help but find endearing about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it's how the creatures out in the wild appear true to size. If you saw a rodent-like creature that was the size of, let's say, a dog, then you would be pretty freaked and we like the fact that the latest entry addresses that. What's more, this idea seems to be spreading as Pokémon GO is now following suit (or at least, it's starting to).

As a part of a new feature, certain wild Pokémon in the mobile game have been given two new size variants: XXS and XXL. This means that if you come across a Poochyena, Mightyena or Mawile, you stand a chance of catching one that is a little bigger, or indeed smaller, than what you might expect. Give it up for the little guys everyone!

Entering battle with one of these new size variants will also be easier to spot thanks to a new animation which signals whether the 'mon at which you are looking is a big fella or a wee lad. An example of this signifier was shared to Twitter by @SerebiiNet.

pic.twitter.com/2g8GjLwBw2 Serebii Note: A video showcasing the animation that shows when you encounter XXS or XXL Pokémon in the wild in Pokemon GO. https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr December 8, 2022

This feature has also marked the introduction of a new size tracker in the Pokédex, so you can see records of the largest and smallest variants for each Pokémon that you have caught in the wild.

For more on what this update adds to the game, head on over to the Pokémon GO Blog or check out the following from Niantic:

New Sizes for Pokémon – Trainers can now encounter Poochyena*, Mightyena and Mawile* in XXS and XXL.

New Encounter Animations – Trainers will see new animations when they encounter a XXS or XXL Pokémon.

Visible Size Variation – XXS and XXL Pokémon will be visually smaller or larger than their standard sizes when encountered or on adventure as a buddy.

Pokédex Size Tracking – Trainers’ Pokédex will now start tracking the sizes of the Pokémon they’ve caught.

Break Records – Trainers who catch XXS or XXL Pokémon will enjoy a new celebratory message when they break their records by catching at least three of any particular Pokémon. *If Trainers are lucky, they may encounter a Shiny Pokémon.

While the size feature is only available for the three Pokémon at the moment, we are hopeful that it will see a wider release in the near future. If there's one thing that we really need from the game, it's the ability to create an entire army of tiny 'mon!