The Season of Light is finally drawing to a close in Pokémon GO and Niantic has been quick off the bat to let us know what is in store next for the mobile franchise.

'Mythical Wishes' will be coming our way from 1st December and we already have a trailer showing off some of the things that we can expect - including the tease of some familiar Gen III faces. You can check out the full trailer above.

Alongside the announcement of the new season came the confirmation of its first event: Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day. Yep, after teasing the Mega Evolved forms of Sceptile, Blaziken and Swampert at the end of the trailer, the studio has confirmed that these Megas will be kicking off the season in Raid Battles on 3rd December.

As if that wasn't enough GO content for one day, @SerebiiNet took to Twitter with a post outlining all of the upcoming events for the new season through until late-December. This includes the confirmation of a 'Winter Holiday' series and a Raid Day coming on 24th December - because nothing welcomes Santa quite like the sound of a Pokémon GO Raid Battle. Full details of what to expect can be found in the following tweet:

pic.twitter.com/E3BDgOrTQb Serebii Update: Pokémon GO's December events have been announced with the Season of Mythical Wishes beginning https://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar November 28, 2022

The Mythical Wishes season will run until 1st March and we can expect some kind of long-running storyline to continue throughout as has been the case with Cosmog in the Season of Light. Eagle eyed fans may have spotted the silhouettes of Kyogre and Groudon at the end of the trailer, potentially teasing their appearance in the coming months.