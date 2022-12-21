Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As revealed in today's Inside the House of Indies event, Sail Forth has made its way onto the Switch eShop, bringing with it heavy gusts of Wind Waker vibes.

This release has been a long time coming. After pushing back its 2021 release, developer Festive Vector (seems fit for the season) and publisher Quantum Astrophysicists Guild (not quite as seasonal) have finally released a game which is all about the sailing - and in a shadow drop no less!

You will take on the role of a pirate who awakens in the midst of a shipwreck. What follows is an adventure across the seas, discovering new islands, recruiting crew and trying to work out just how on Earth (or on sea, we guess) you got there in the first place.

From the simplistic art style to the semi-realistic sailing mechanics, there is more than a little Wind Waker at play here. And while the trailer might not boast quite as appealing a sea-scape as some other recent indie titles like Wavetale, it looks to be an interesting adventure all the same.

For a little more information on what the game is all about and some screenshots showing the sailing in action, check out the following from Quantum Astrophysicists Guild:

Discover uncharted regions like the ice-filled Frigid Sea, ancient stone structures in the Green Ruins, or impenetrable treelines of Pine Peaks. Scan the coastlines fer upgrade materials, landlubber recruits, skulking Skull Clan bases, ability-locked containers (or contain’arrs?), among tons of other seafarin' activities. When yer treasure hoard runs dry, take on more than 30 side quests or challenge other swabs to a variety of mini games includin' boat racin’, target shootin’, card gamin’, fishin' contests, or photo collectin'.

S’not all fun ‘n games though, matey, as ye transform yer frail dingy into a fearsome fleet with over 40 weapons, 20 ships, plus eight types of stat alterin' crewmates to choose from. Befriend somber sailors or accept the apologies of remorseful renegades post sea skirmish to expand the crew into a full fleet of ships, formin' various attack or navigation strategies. Bring together the denizens of this here shimmerin' turquoise world to save the planet from seven deep sea baddies corrupted by a mysterious substance known, arr… The Deadrock.

Sail Forth is available on the Switch eShop right now for £15.07 with a tasty 10% discount.

Will you be taking to the high seas in Sail Forth? Fill your sails and let us know in the comments!