Nintendo has announced a new festive indie developer-focused video series called 'Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event'. Over the next five days, the company will be posting a short video on its YouTube channel featuring announcements and updates for indie games, starting today with the video above.
Every day until 23rd December there'll be a fresh video dropping at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST / 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET. Here's the description from the YouTube video:
Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event – Day 1! Join us from December 19th through December 23rd as we’ll be sharing updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners each day. Check out the first batch of indie games below and be sure to come back tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for a new video!
As you'll see in the first video above, day one features news on tactics title Floppy Knights (available now on Switch eShop), puzzle-y narrative adventure Roman Sands RE:Build (coming Summer 2023), first-person canine photograph-snapper Pupperazzi (coming 'Early 2023'), and action-RPG Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (available now).
We've got our fingers crossed that the long-awaited Sports Story will feature in this event. Let us know below if there's anything in particular you're hoping to see.
"WWHD/TPHD"?
