Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Right, so now that you've seen that, here's a round-up of some of the other reviews doing the rounds online:

The team at Pocket Tactics gave Treasures a 9 out of 10 rating - calling it a "wonderful entry" into the popular series for both new and old players:

"A rambunctious, treasure-filled adventure with that classic DQ charm, Dragon Quest Treasures embraces the world of its predecessors perfectly, while still setting itself apart. Its mechanics are unique and engaging, it’s full of personality and charm, and, above all, it’s just great fun. A wonderful entry into a popular series for returning and new players alike."

Siliconera enjoyed its time with the game - awarding it 8 out of 10, but found it a little overwhelming at times:

"Dragon Quest Treasures is a lot! It offers tons to do. Players get diverse islands to explore, many quests to complete, and an ample assortment of monsters to collect. It is clearly the sort of game someone is supposed to pick at for weeks. The downside is, it can almost be too overwhelming when it comes to how many tasks fall into your to-do list. As long as you take your time (and regular breaks to rest your thumbs after all the digging), it’s a manageable and sometimes even memorable experience."

Destructoid said it would be happy to sink hours into a game like this, giving it a rating of 7.5 out of 10:

"A perfect game for those long winter nights, Dragon Quest Treasures will more than tide me over until Square Enix finally gets around to releasing Infinity Strash."

Digital Trends gave it 3 out of 5, but did feel it had some problems:

"Dragon Quest Treasures fumbles some key details, creating an at times frustratingly tedious RPG, but its heart is always in the right place. It aims to deliver a low-stakes exploration with a childlike imagination, which shines through in a sometimes dirty sifting pan. For younger players or even older ones who fondly remember pretending to be a pirate as a kid and don’t mind the tedium, Erik and Mia’s adventure is a comforting return to the sandbox."



Twinfinite was another site to give it a higher score - awarding it 4 out of 5 and calling it a "fun and enjoyable" experience overall: