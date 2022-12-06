WayForward's new beat 'em up River City Girls 2 was apparently meant to be available here in the west by now, but it seems to have suffered a slight delay.

In case you were wondering what's happened to this sequel, Arc System Works and WayForward need just "a bit more time" in order to deliver the best and "most full-featured experience" possible.

The plan is to still release the game here in the west before the end of this year, and a date will be shared soon. The game is already out in Japan. Here's the full update from the official WayForward Twitter account:

In related news, the original River City Girls is the latest Switch Online trial from 6th - 12th December. If you participate in this trial, you'll get 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points. The first game is also half price on the Switch eShop at the moment.