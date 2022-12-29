When Nintendo and Game Freak announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would feature the franchise's first fully open world, fans understandably had many questions: just how open are we talking? See that mountain? Can I go to it?

The finished article undoubtedly delivered on Nintendo's promise, even if it demonstrated a few rough edges in the process. The world of Paldea was truly your oyster, and for the first time in Pokémon's 25 year history, you could go wherever you wanted right from the start, skill level be damned.

Naturally, such an evolution in Pokémon's formula has led to some comparisons with other key open world games, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and FromSoftware's Elden Ring. Both titles pushed the concept of open-world design to new heights, and with Elden Ring specifically, it seems some gamers have been modding the experience to make it even better.

So, if you've ever wondered what Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might look like with FromSoftware's proprietary game engine, then wonder no more. Twitter user @Arestame_Arkeid has posted an Elden Ring mod that incorporates multiple key assets from Scarlet and Violet, including several creatures, the main character's costume, and even a Pokémon Centre.

It's pretty wild stuff, check it out:

pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand your #Pokemon journey with new summons in #ELDENRING December 28, 2022

It's certainly a convincing mod, and might even indicate what mainline Pokémon games might look like several years down the line. Well, we can dream, right..? Special shoutout goes to the Pokémon Centre on the back of a Walking Mausoleum; Game Freak, take notes!

As for Scarlet and Violet themselves, they had recently overtaken Splatoon 3 sales in Japan and are swiftly closing in on a total of 4 million units sold in the region. Worldwide, the new releases exceeded an astonishing 10 million units sold within just 3 days of being on sale. It's a lucrative time for The Pokémon Company, so we're expecting to see even bigger and better things from the franchise in the months and years ahead.

What do you make of this Elden Ring mod? Are you up for roaming The Lands Between on the back of Koraidon? Let us know with a comment!