The latest Famitsu Japanese charts are in, and the inevitable has happened — Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has overtaken Splatoon 3 to become the best-selling game of the year in Japan.
Topping the charts once again, Generation IX of Pokémon has sold a further 277,676 units in the weeks of 5th December to 11th December, taking its total sales to a staggering 3,702,482 units in under a month. And that's with Splatoon 3 still selling over 50,000 units this week. Geez.
Japan's RPG darling got a brand new release this week — Dragon Quest Treasures launched on the 9th, and in just a few days, it's already raked in an impressive 143,650 sales to put it in second. The week's other new release is Type-Moon's (Melty Blood developer) visual novel Witch on the Holy Night, with the Switch and PS4 versions taking up fourth and fifth respectively on the charts.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has seen a very slight dip in sakes to drop down to ninth, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land has snuck back into the top ten.
Here are the week's charts in full:
1. [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 277,676 / (3,702,482)
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 143,650 (New)
3. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22, 11/18/22) – 51,315 (3,497,714)
4. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Type-Moon, 12/08/22) – 39,759 (New)
5. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Type-Moon, 12/08/22) – 26,585 (New)
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,583 (4,949,748)
7. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 21,094 (2,898,728)
8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/2022)– 17,187 (810,251)
9. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,466 (31,113)
10. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,239 (938,508)
Hardware sales paint a familiar picture this week — Switch OLED sales are booming, hardly dropping from last week's numbers (some holiday season gift buying, perhaps?) and the whole Switch family takes the top three positions after a dip in PS5 sales. The PS4, amazingly, has outsold both Xbox consoles for the second week in a row.
- Switch OLED – 102,962 (3,390,128)
- Switch – 30,608 (18,958,786)
- Switch Lite – 24,536 (5,038,494)
- PlayStation 5 – 16,615 (1,936,173)
- PlayStation 4 – 3,150 (7,835,722)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,207 (301,901)
- Xbox Series S – 1,306 (224,331)
- Xbox Series X – 218 (172,045)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 64 (1,189,425)
Pokémon is here to stay over the holiday season, we think! Let us know what you think of the latest Japanese charts in the comments!
[source nintendoeverything.com]
When this is only accounting for Japan and not even the entirety of Asia, Splatoon and Pokemon each selling 3.5M+ is INSANITY.
I imagine this guy'll be pretty happy about it though.
Amazing Switch numbers all around. Also, it's crazy how much Playstation has declined in Japan. From what I know, a lot of people in Japan live in smaller housing units, so it makes sense why portable gaming is king. But this also explains why Sony is trying so hard to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal. This would be a huge blow to them, especially in North America, and then Sony would have to rely on the European market to carry Playstation.
This game deserves every sale. Keep it up Game Freak!!
Wow! Type Moon's A Magician's Night sold really well for both Nintendo Switch and PS4. I've hoped for a NintendoLife's review, but I've already seen and read Siliconera's review. And game have only one problem - there are a lot of typos and grammatical errors in the text.
