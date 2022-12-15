The latest Famitsu Japanese charts are in, and the inevitable has happened — Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has overtaken Splatoon 3 to become the best-selling game of the year in Japan.

Topping the charts once again, Generation IX of Pokémon has sold a further 277,676 units in the weeks of 5th December to 11th December, taking its total sales to a staggering 3,702,482 units in under a month. And that's with Splatoon 3 still selling over 50,000 units this week. Geez.

Japan's RPG darling got a brand new release this week — Dragon Quest Treasures launched on the 9th, and in just a few days, it's already raked in an impressive 143,650 sales to put it in second. The week's other new release is Type-Moon's (Melty Blood developer) visual novel Witch on the Holy Night, with the Switch and PS4 versions taking up fourth and fifth respectively on the charts.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has seen a very slight dip in sakes to drop down to ninth, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land has snuck back into the top ten.

Here are the week's charts in full:

1. [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 277,676 / (3,702,482)

2. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 143,650 (New)

3. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22, 11/18/22) – 51,315 (3,497,714)

4. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Type-Moon, 12/08/22) – 39,759 (New)

5. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Type-Moon, 12/08/22) – 26,585 (New)

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,583 (4,949,748)

7. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 21,094 (2,898,728)

8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/2022)– 17,187 (810,251)

9. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,466 (31,113)

10. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,239 (938,508)

Hardware sales paint a familiar picture this week — Switch OLED sales are booming, hardly dropping from last week's numbers (some holiday season gift buying, perhaps?) and the whole Switch family takes the top three positions after a dip in PS5 sales. The PS4, amazingly, has outsold both Xbox consoles for the second week in a row.

Switch OLED – 102,962 (3,390,128) Switch – 30,608 (18,958,786) Switch Lite – 24,536 (5,038,494) PlayStation 5 – 16,615 (1,936,173) PlayStation 4 – 3,150 (7,835,722) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,207 (301,901) Xbox Series S – 1,306 (224,331) Xbox Series X – 218 (172,045) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 64 (1,189,425)

< Last week's charts

Pokémon is here to stay over the holiday season, we think! Let us know what you think of the latest Japanese charts in the comments!