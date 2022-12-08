Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's Booster Course Wave 3 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is finally available, and now that a lot of racers have had a chance to try it out, we're curious to know what your favourite track is in the new update.

While you may have been excited for a particular track in the lead up, perhaps you're now a fan of another track. Have you enjoyed revisiting one of the older tracks, did any of them surprise you? Vote in our poll and leave a comment down below.

Rock Cup

Tour London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)



GBA Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

3DS Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)

Wii Maple Treeway Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup

Tour Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)



DS Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS)

Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)

3DS Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7)





