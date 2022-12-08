Nintendo's Booster Course Wave 3 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is finally available, and now that a lot of racers have had a chance to try it out, we're curious to know what your favourite track is in the new update.
While you may have been excited for a particular track in the lead up, perhaps you're now a fan of another track. Have you enjoyed revisiting one of the older tracks, did any of them surprise you? Vote in our poll and leave a comment down below.
Rock Cup
- Tour London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)
- GBA Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)
- 3DS Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)
- Wii Maple Treeway Mario Kart Wii)
Moon Cup
- Tour Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)
- DS Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS)
- Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)
- 3DS Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7)