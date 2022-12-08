Nintendo's Booster Course Wave 3 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is finally available, and now that a lot of racers have had a chance to try it out, we're curious to know what your favourite track is in the new update.

While you may have been excited for a particular track in the lead up, perhaps you're now a fan of another track. Have you enjoyed revisiting one of the older tracks, did any of them surprise you? Vote in our poll and leave a comment down below.

Rock Cup

  • Tour London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)
  • GBA Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)
  • 3DS Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)
  • Wii Maple Treeway Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup

  • Tour Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)
  • DS Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS)
  • Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)
  • 3DS Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7)
What’s Your Favourite New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Track In Wave 3?
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Wave 3
Image: Nintendo