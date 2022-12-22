The Pokémon Company has announced that a new update has been made available for the online battler, Pokémon Unite. Unlike the usual patches and improvements, the purpose of this update it mainly about achieving a greater sense of balance in battles.

Setting about solving this problem, the team have adapted many of the fighters' moves so that the battles seem that little bit fairer. This includes adjusting cooldown periods between attacks, changing the damage dealt by certain moves and increasing/decreasing defence stats where appropriate.

This, of course, comes alongside the standard bug fixes and tweaks. All of the changes can be found in the full patch notes below:

Pokémon Unite ver. 1.8.1.4 (21st December, 2022)

Update Details

- Battle Pass Updates

- Ranked Match Updates

- Shop Updates

- Event Updates

- Bug Fixes

- Text Fixes



If the game has not been updated on your device, please restart the game to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.



Details

Sableye

- Confuse Ray’s ability to hinder opponents was too powerful and has been nerfed.

Confuse Ray

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 10 sec.



Duraludon

- Dragon Pulse’s ability to concentrate damage was too powerful, while Dragon Tail and Revolving Ruin’s ability to defend the user was too powerful. These have been nerfed accordingly.

Dragon Tail

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 12 sec. → 14 sec.

Minimum time between uses: 2 sec. → 2.5 sec.

Dragon Pulse

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 9 sec.

Additional damage from damage markers: reduced by 25%

Revolving Ruin

Shield effect: reduced by 15%

Movement speed decrease for opposing Pokémon that touch the burning ring: reduced by about 20%



Dodrio

- The mobility granted by Agility was too high and has been nerfed. Jump Kick has been buffed to allow Dodrio to leap more during battle.

Agility

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 11 sec.

Increased movement speed effect: reduced by 20%

Jump Kick

Cooldown: 7.5 sec. → 6.5 sec.



Azumarill

- Water Pulse’s offensive and defensive capabilities were too powerful, so it has been nerfed.

Water Pulse

Cooldown: 4 sec. → 5 sec.

Damage: reduced by about 10%



Buzzwole

- Buzzwole previously took too long to reach its full potential, so its Ability has been adjusted to help it become a more active participant in battle. Certain moves have been nerfed to balance this change.

Beast Boost

Now increases the muscle gauge even when Buzzwole deals damage to wild Pokémon

Lunge

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 6 sec. → 7.5 sec.



Cinderace

- Pyro Ball, which leaves the user very exposed, has been buffed so that it can deal a suitable amount of damage.

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon: increased by 8%



Urshifu

- Liquidation has been buffed so that Rapid Strike Style Urshifu can stay in fights longer.

Liquidation

Cooldown: 12 sec. → 10 sec.

Shield effect: increased by 20%

Liquidation+

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 9 sec.

Shield effect: increased by 20%

The Pokémon Unite ver. 1.8.1.4 update is available now.