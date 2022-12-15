The Pokémon Company has shared that the online Switch and mobile battler, Pokémon UNITE, has reached an impressive 100 million downloads. What's more, the team are handing out celebratory codes to mark the occasion - woo, free stuff!

Shared on Twitter by @SerebiiNet, the download code - THANKYOUFOR100MM - will bag you 1,000 Aeos Coins and one Gold Emblem Box just for being a part of the rapidly growing number of players.

In order to enter the code, navigate to the Daily Events page before pressing on Gift Exchange where you can type in the thank you message. It is true, the 1,000 coins might not go all that far with the game's inflated prices, but it is a nice gesture all the same.

Are you still playing Pokémon UNITE? Take to the comments and let us know!