A veritable cornucopia of Paper Mario-likes are either making their way to the Switch, or are already available — so many that we've got a list of the best Paper Mario-likes, even!

And for those of you who can't get enough of games about two-dimensional protagonists, today is an extra special day, because not only is The Outbound Ghost out today, but Flynt Buckler Wakes the Sleepy Castle just finished its Kickstarter campaign with over 200% of its funding goal.

Flynt Buckler, our hero, discovers that the villains of the story are invading storybooks to find resources, cheap labour, and profit — and it's up to Flynt to stop the capitalist nightmare from becoming reality. The game pulls heavily from the visuals of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, but with its own unique enemy and level designs and a stylish 3D environment to explore.

After meeting all of its stretch goals, the indie paper game will include extra challenge modes, an in-game bestiary, a boss rush, extra music and enemies, and a customisable office for the main character.





I never thought my humble RPG could get so much support—all your positivity means the world! 😭



— Flynt Buckler Wakes the Sleepy Castle (@FBWakesTheCastle) November 5, 2022

The estimated delivery date for the game on Kickstarter is March 2024, so we may have some time to wait — but at least it's not as long as the wait for an official Paper Mario game that's anywhere near as good as Thousand-Year Door, right?