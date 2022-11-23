Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After having its physical release pushed back from the pre-set date of 25th November, we began to worry whether adorable looking RPG The Outbound Ghost would make it to Switch in 2022. Fortunately, an announcement from publisher Digerati and developer Conradical Games has warmed out spirits, as it confirmed that the game will be coming to Switch in digital form on 1st December, before physical copies emerge the following day.

Launching on Steam earlier this year to a pretty positive reception, we have been looking forward to seeing this cute little ghosty make its way to Switch for a while now. The game is a tribute to Paper Mario, with 'hand-made' locations and characters, witty writing and timing-based combat - what's not to like?

For a closer look at the game's features, check out the following details from Digerati Games:

The Outbound Ghost is an adventure RPG about helping ghosts ascend to the afterlife. The town of Outbound is, quite literally, a ghost town – a home to troubled spooks with unresolved earthly issues, condemning them to an eternity haunting their old *ahem* haunts. Battle the past, gain new abilities, solve puzzles, and uncover the mysteries of Outbound to help its unliving residents find peace, freeing them from the shackles of their ghostly limbo.

Colourful characters: Meet a lovable cast of spooks along the way, each with their own story to unravel

Combat encounters: Unlock figments of your past personality, such as Regret, Comradery, and Jealousy and use them as party members in turn-based battles

Aspects System: Craft materials earned by winning combat encounters into badges, which can be equipped for various effects and stat boosts

A world in 2.5D: Adorable, paper-style characters inhabit a world with depth and detail to create a distinctly eye-catching visual style

The game will be available on the Switch eShop from 1st December for $24.99 (around £21) with a limited-time 20% discount available at launch. A number of updates are scheduled to come to console over the following months including reworks and bonus post-game bosses.

Here's hoping that the team is able to meet this date and we can get all kinds of spooky again soon.