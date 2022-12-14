Nintendo Australia has announced the Smash Australian Summer Open, a new casual Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament that takes place on 18th December, reports eSports.net. But that's not what's caught people's attention, oh no — one of the prizes at this "open to all" event is a mug.
Okay, so this isn't the top level of Smash Bros tournaments, sure, but a mug? That you drink your morning cuppa in? It's a strange choice, and while it isn't the first time Nintendo has offered the prize at one of their events, it sticks out in particular now after the cancelled Panda Global's own (unofficial) Smash Bros. tournament, something which has got the Smash community riled up.