But, look on the bright side, an open Smash tournament where anyone can enter looks pretty fun! There are competitive rules in places, of course — Battlefield and Omega stages, no items or hazards, 1-v-1, etc. — so it might be the place where a budding Smash player finds out they're actually even better than they think they are.

A mug isn't the only prize, luckily — the top ten players will receive My Nintendo points, a t-shirt, and a coin as well as their new beverage holder. 40 others who take part will also get the enamel mug along with some My Nintendo points. You can check out the tournament rules and eligibility over on Nintendo Australia's official site.

For more competitive Smash Bros action, YouTuber and Jigglypuff player Ludwig recently announced the 'Scuffed World Tour', his own Smash Bros tournament for the top 8 Smash World Tour players. And there won't be a mug in sight.

