There have been plenty of developers rushing to get games and updates out before the end of 2022, but it seems one title that won't beat this deadline is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.
In an update on social media, the team behind the title has revealed the paid Fatesworn expansion won't be released on the Switch this year. In order to meet the "high expectations" of players, it's had to make the tough decision to delay this particular version.
@ReckoningGame: "People of the Faelands, We regret to inform you that we won’t be able to release the long-awaited expansion Fatesworn for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on Nintendo Switch in 2022. Everyone on the team has been giving their best for the last couple of months and, until the very last moment, hoped to keep the promises we made. Unfortunately, the game is not yet ready to meet our – and your – high expectations, which led us to the decision to postpone it. However, we are in the final stages of development and will share more information with all of you as soon as possible."
As noted, an update about the Nintendo Switch version of this expansion will be released as soon as possible. Here's a bit about this next expansion, along with a look:
"Telogrus, God of Chaos, has emerged to claim his mortal kingdom and only you can challenge this risen god, Fateless One. Fatesworn offers a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and much more. It will raise the level cap to 50, and even features a new soundtrack by famous composer Grant Kirkhope. Fatesworn requires the base game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning."
How do you feel about this? Have you tried out this game on the Switch yet? Comment below.
I forgot I have this game - I had to click the article to make sure lol.
Fun game tho. Might go back to it when expansion released.
KOA has one of the best combat systems for an action-RPG. Super cool to see this release. I wonder how Curt Schilling feels about this
Ah, so happy to see my RI state tax dollars are making money for somebody, at least. 😅
As a gamer and a Boston Red Sox fan, it was certainly interesting when my home state offered a sweet loan of $75 million to lure former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s startup video game company, 38 Studios, to move to Providence. But things went south quick when Curt couldn’t quite get their debut game (Kingdoms of Amalur) across home plate and he asked the state for more time to repay the loan. Alas, the state said no, Curt quite vengefully declared bankruptcy, and KoA was sold off with other assets. The whole debacle left Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook for more than a few million $$.
So of course I bought this little slice of local notoriety when it released on Switch a year or 2 ago. I played a couple hours of it and it was genuinely fun and engaging! It felt similar to Dragon’s Dogma to me. It just wasn’t its turn in the backlog yet, though. It’ll be nice to have this extra content there when I go back to it someday.
@Teksetter Interesting but if info there.
Eh as long as it comes out I can wait.
I played the original PC version of the game back when it came out, and I really liked it, but it was pretty buggy. And since 38 Studios famously went bankrupt, it was never patched. But now they've re-released the game and are even creating new content for it, so does that mean that bugs have finally been ironed out? I might be interested in buying it again for the Switch if that's the case.
