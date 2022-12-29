There have been plenty of developers rushing to get games and updates out before the end of 2022, but it seems one title that won't beat this deadline is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

In an update on social media, the team behind the title has revealed the paid Fatesworn expansion won't be released on the Switch this year. In order to meet the "high expectations" of players, it's had to make the tough decision to delay this particular version.

@ReckoningGame: "People of the Faelands, We regret to inform you that we won’t be able to release the long-awaited expansion Fatesworn for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on Nintendo Switch in 2022. Everyone on the team has been giving their best for the last couple of months and, until the very last moment, hoped to keep the promises we made. Unfortunately, the game is not yet ready to meet our – and your – high expectations, which led us to the decision to postpone it. However, we are in the final stages of development and will share more information with all of you as soon as possible."



As noted, an update about the Nintendo Switch version of this expansion will be released as soon as possible. Here's a bit about this next expansion, along with a look:

"Telogrus, God of Chaos, has emerged to claim his mortal kingdom and only you can challenge this risen god, Fateless One. Fatesworn offers a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and much more. It will raise the level cap to 50, and even features a new soundtrack by famous composer Grant Kirkhope. Fatesworn requires the base game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning."

