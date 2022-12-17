Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Digimon fans can look forward to the arrival of Digimon World: Next Order on 22nd February 2023. This title was previously announced in October for the Nintendo Switch and PC. It originally debuted on the PS Vita in 2017. The new version will come with new features and elements.

If you're curious to see more of the latest version, Bandai Namco has now shared a new trailer - showcasing 2 minutes and 30 seconds of gameplay footage. Here's the rundown:

Return to the Digital World to raise powerful Digimon, uncover the secrets of Machinedramon, and build a Digi-metropolis on Floatia.

- Train and travel with two Digimon companions at once! Bond with and Digivolve them to save the Digital World.

- Meet other visitors of the Digital World and work to overcome a mysterious power that threatens to destroy it.

- Build your town on Floatia – recruit new Digimon allies and upgrade buildings to create a thriving home base.

In related news, Digimon Con 2023 has been locked in for 11th February 2023. This is the annual celebration of all-things Digimon. It will cover the toys, card battles, video games, anime and also include some live performances and special news. It will debut on YouTube (thanks, Gematsu).



DIGIMON CON, our special livestream event started in 2022, is on



Time: February 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. JST

Place: Bandai YouTube channel



Further details will be announced soon! Hope to see you there!

