The Nintendo 64 era was loaded with plenty of exciting first-party releases, but one that you might not always consider when reflecting on this generation is Yoshi's Story. This delightful side-scrolling platfomer was first released in Japan in 1997 and today marks a special milestone.

Yes, believe it or not, but the N64 title Yoshi's Story is now officially 25 years old based on its original release on 21st December 1997. To celebrate this occasion, Nintendo has taken time out of its own busy schedule on social media to ask fans their favourite memories.





25 years ago today, Yoshi's Story was released on the #Nintendo64 in Japan! What are your favorite memories from venturing through the pages of this Yoshi adventure? Yoshi's Story is available to play now for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members!

Yoshi's Story eventually arrived here in the in 1998, and over the years has been re-released on the Wii Virtual Console (2007), the Wii U Virtual Console (2016), and (as noted by Nintendo above) was most recently made available on the Switch Online + Expansion Service last year.

In this adventure, Yoshi is tasked with saving the day after Baby Bowser transforms his island into a storybook and runs off with the Super Happy Tree. Players must then work their way through six pages to eventually face off against the baby. You can learn more in our review: