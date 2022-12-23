Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been another huge year for the Monster Hunter series, with the arrival of the Sunbreak DLC in June this year. To thank fans for their ongoing support, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has released a special video message.

Tsujimoto has also used this opportunity to remind everyone that there's plenty on the way in 2023. You can see the message in full in the video below:

"Looking ahead to 2023, we are planning several free title updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak."

#Sunbreak pic.twitter.com/fQltAkE1oI Hello Hunters! We've got a special message from Ryozo Tsujimoto, producer on Monster Hunter series. We are looking forward to an exciting new year! #MHRise December 23, 2022

As previously revealed, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak roadmap for 2023 is comprised of another two free title updates. In Winter players can look forward to 'free title update 4' - containing an elder dragon and powered-up monster, and then in Spring there'll be the release of 'free title update 5'.