Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Image: Monolith Soft, Nintendo

Today marks a special milestone for the Xenoblade series - with the second game in the series Xenoblade Chronicles 2 turning five years old. Yep, it's now half a decade old! To celebrate this very occasion, Monolith Soft has actually released some special wallpapers on its official website.

You can get a mobile one of Pyra, Mythra and co for mobile devices, and there's also a shot of the gang out in the grassy plains. Click the link in the social post below to get them:

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" celebrated its 5th anniversary today. As a token of our gratitude, we are giving away a special wallpaper! Thank you for your continued support of the Xenoblade series.

If you haven't already played this game, it's well worth a look. In our Nintendo Life review, we called it a gem and awarded the game nine out of ten stars. It also got some DLC which was just as amazing.

Monolith Soft also recently released Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The third entry is in the running to win multiple awards at the game awards. You can learn more in our previous story.

Have you tried out Xenoblade Chronicles 2 yet? How do you rate it compared to the rest of the entries in the series? Leave a comment down below.

[source monolithsoft.co.jp, via twitter.com]