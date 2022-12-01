Today marks a special milestone for the Xenoblade series - with the second game in the series Xenoblade Chronicles 2 turning five years old. Yep, it's now half a decade old! To celebrate this very occasion, Monolith Soft has actually released some special wallpapers on its official website.

You can get a mobile one of Pyra, Mythra and co for mobile devices, and there's also a shot of the gang out in the grassy plains. Click the link in the social post below to get them:

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" celebrated its 5th anniversary today. As a token of our gratitude, we are giving away a special wallpaper! Thank you for your continued support of the Xenoblade series.

If you haven't already played this game, it's well worth a look. In our Nintendo Life review, we called it a gem and awarded the game nine out of ten stars. It also got some DLC which was just as amazing.