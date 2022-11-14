The nominations are out for Geoff Keighley's yearly glamorous advertising and awards event, The Game Awards, which will be broadcast on Thursday, December 8th.

Now, we're all well aware by this point that Nintendo's representation on these lists is usually pretty lacking until you get to the indies and the Best Family category, but it honestly doesn't look calamitously bad this year, even with Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok taking up most of the oxygen in the room.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 nets three noms, A Plague Tale: Requiem gets five (albeit not for the Cloud Edition, we'd bet), and the other games sweeping the board include Tunic (three noms), Neon White (three noms), Sifu (three noms),and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (two noms).

Nintendo's biggest blockbusters this year make an appearance, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Legends: Arceus all get one nomination each. Bayonetta 3 has also been nominated for Best Action, and Square Enix's Triangle Strategy and Live A Live also get one nom each for Best RPG.

No Zelda domination this year, of course, but the game still manages to sneak in right at the end, with Tears of the Kingdom getting a nomination for Most Anticipated Game. Also, Resident Evil 4. Can't wait to play that 20-year-old game for the first time, eh?

Surprisingly, Nintendo is still one of the most-nommed publishers, tied with Annapurna, but, well, Sony Interactive has that on lockdown too:

Here's the full list of all the nominees, plus the TV shows that may be of interest to Switch players:

The Game Awards Nominees 2022

Games on Switch appear in bold.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem (note: Cloud Version only on Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Score & Music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

As Dusk Falls

Best Performance

Charlotte McBurney — A Plague Tale: Requiem

Ashly Burch — Horizon Forbidden West

Christopher Judge — God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage — Immortality

Sunny Suljic — God of War Ragnarök



Best Ongoing

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Tunic

Sifu

Stray

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation in Accessibility

Return to Monkey Island

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Neon White

Sifu

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tunic

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Best RPG

Live A Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Elden Ring

Best Fighting

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Sifu

DNF Duel

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Two Point Campus

Dune: Spice Wars

Total War: Warhammer III

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

OlliOlli World

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Tunic

NORCO

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Which of these games do you want to win? Tell us in the comments below!