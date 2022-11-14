The nominations are out for Geoff Keighley's yearly glamorous advertising and awards event, The Game Awards, which will be broadcast on Thursday, December 8th.
Now, we're all well aware by this point that Nintendo's representation on these lists is usually pretty lacking until you get to the indies and the Best Family category, but it honestly doesn't look calamitously bad this year, even with Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok taking up most of the oxygen in the room.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 nets three noms, A Plague Tale: Requiem gets five (albeit not for the Cloud Edition, we'd bet), and the other games sweeping the board include Tunic (three noms), Neon White (three noms), Sifu (three noms),and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (two noms).
Nintendo's biggest blockbusters this year make an appearance, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Legends: Arceus all get one nomination each. Bayonetta 3 has also been nominated for Best Action, and Square Enix's Triangle Strategy and Live A Live also get one nom each for Best RPG.
No Zelda domination this year, of course, but the game still manages to sneak in right at the end, with Tears of the Kingdom getting a nomination for Most Anticipated Game. Also, Resident Evil 4. Can't wait to play that 20-year-old game for the first time, eh?
Surprisingly, Nintendo is still one of the most-nommed publishers, tied with Annapurna, but, well, Sony Interactive has that on lockdown too:
Here's the full list of all the nominees, plus the TV shows that may be of interest to Switch players:
The Game Awards Nominees 2022
Games on Switch appear in bold.
Game of the Year
A Plague Tale: Requiem (note: Cloud Version only on Switch)
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Best Score & Music
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Games for Impact
Endling - Extinction is Forever
As Dusk Falls
Best Performance
Charlotte McBurney — A Plague Tale: Requiem
Ashly Burch — Horizon Forbidden West
Christopher Judge — God of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage — Immortality
Sunny Suljic — God of War Ragnarök
Best Ongoing
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Genshin Impact
Best Indie
Stray
Best Community Support
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Innovation in Accessibility
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarök
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
Best Action Game
Neon White
Sifu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Best Action/Adventure
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tunic
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Best RPG
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Elden Ring
Best Fighting
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
Sifu
DNF Duel
The King of Fighters XV
MultiVersus
Best Family
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Best Sim/Strategy
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Dune: Spice Wars
Total War: Warhammer III
Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
Best Multiplayer
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
MultiVersus
Best Debut Indie
Neon White
Tunic
NORCO
Stray
Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
Arcane: League of Legends
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Final Fantasy XVI
Starfield
It most likely won't win this GOTY, but I'm still rooting for XC3, my personal GOTY 2022.
I was actually surprised to see Xenoblade 3 nominated as GOTY. Unfortunately don't see it having a chance to win as its going up against Elden Ring, God of War and Horizon. But just seeing it nominated is incredible.
Also love how Family is all Nintendo games, but 1.
Xenoblade has no chance of winning GOTY, sadly. The awards come down to a popularity contest for 99% of categories, hence why it won't win GOTY and likely not the RPG category either since elden ring is there.
It absolutely SHOULD win the best music category, none of the other nominees even come close to the scope and quality having had a listen through their OSTs for a while today. At the very least we get to hear some xenoblade music in the GOTY medley (and possibly the more general medley they usually do), so that is more than a win in my books.
While the chances of XC3 winning are SUPER silm, I'm just glad that it finally, finally got nominated for GOTY. Heck, if it manages to win at least in one of the other categories it'll make the pain sting less.
Pokemon Arceus should also be nominated for laziest game. I mean it was good but my wife who doesn't play a ton of games kept committing on his different aspects were just lazy. Though, we did enjoy the game all things considered. But best? As for XC3 beating other games, I'm not sure. But definitely one of, if not, the best Switch game this year.
I really hope Splatoon 3 wins best multiplayer game. All the other options except for maybe TMNT don't even come close.
Wish XC3 could win, glad it got nominated at all though after XC2 didn't get anything.
Totk should take home anticipated hopefully.
Love how Mario + Rabbids is in family because of it's graphics even though its a 1p shooter and tactical game lol
Shouldn't you list all the nominees in your chart & not just the ones available on Switch?
Sure, absolutely highlight the ones that are available due to this being a Nintendo centric site, but it feels a bit disingenuous to not list the others in the overall breakdown (if this was the only site someone visited they may genuinely believe that some categories may only have one or two noms, lol).
EDIT: It appears the article has been edited now, thanks!
Xenoblade chronicles 3 is the GOTY, You're all thinking it.
Ehh, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was too much of a personal disappointment for me to root for it, but it'd be nice for a change. The series at least deserves the recognition, even if the game wasn't my thing.
Xenoblade 3 deserves every nomination it got. It’s one of the best games of the year. I’m glad that it’s not getting overshadowed Ragnarok and Elden Ring and being held equally with them
@rawzeku Outside of slow years for Nintendo, its almost always is all Nintendo games. They just put the one Non-Nintendo game in there to keep up the pretense that it isn't just the best Nintendo game category. I will admit that it is still a bit funny, though.
I'm conflicted about the worst game in one of my favorite series getting nominated for goty lmao
Let's goooo! I've got 200 hours in XC3 and still enjoying it! It's definitely my personal game of the year! It has some tough competition for GOTY and Best RPG but I think XC3 winning best soundtrack isn't too far-fetched!
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a slim chance of winning the Game of the Year just because of its gameplay. Maybe the Best Sound and Music and Best Role Playing, but Game of the Year is a really high standard (but it also ignores the huge amount of pain that the developers sat through).
Best Family still fails at justifying its criteria by making it a Nintendo-centric category. You can't play Mario + Rabbids or Splatoon with your family.
Best Score and Music nominees further reinforces the fact that there is a bias towards orchestral, dramatic music. We do not get enough nominations for other styles of music, especially upbeat.
I think I will be genuinely upset of Tears of the Kingdom loses Most Anticipated Game a third time.
My game of the year is Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope.
I’d recommend it to y’all. Loving it!
I also love how Nintendo has so many different types of games with a score 8+. They’re a very well-rounded publisher.
About time Xenoblade is finally getting recognition for the game awards after 2 and DE got squat. Side note Nintendo games have gotten nominated more times than you think and won once so nothing is impossible.
2017: Breath of the wild won with Mario Odyssey nominated
2019: Smash Brothers Ultimate was nominated won best fighting game
2020: Animal Crossing New Horizons nominated won best family game
2021: Metroid Dread nominated won best action adventure game.
Okay also, how on earth did Harry Mcentire not get a nomination??? Easily best performance of maybe all XC games in general.
God of War Ragnarok being a GOTY nominee even though the game has only been out for...checks notes...5 days should make anyone doubt the validity of these awards, if it had any to begin with.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 AND Triangle Strategy getting some recognition. I'm down. They probably won't win anything, but it's nice that they're at least getting the opportunity to prove themselves.
XC3 was easily my favorite release this year. Monoltih Soft knocked it out of the park and created one of their all-time best games.
Regardless of who wins, in my heart, I have my own GOTY Awards.
And the victor was already decided: Xenoblade 3.
Runners-up include Splatoon 3 and Tactics Ogre Reborn. Haven't gotten a chance to try Ragnarok, but I'm sure it'll be a blast. Just not Xenoblade 3 levels of good to me.
I would be happy with XC3, Stray, & Kirby winning anything, given they're what I played this year out of all the nominees. Oh, I played SW LEGO: Skywalker Saga as well, but it's up against Kirby in it's only nomination & while I enjoyed it I think Kirby was the better game.
I really hope XC3 wins at least something. In my opinion, it deserves all three it has been nominated for, but then again, I don't have PS or XBOX so I haven't experienced the other games and am unable to say if I'd feel differently if I'd played them. It'll be an uphill battle against games like Elden Ring.
Very surprised Kirby and the Forgotten Land didn’t make Game of the Year, but cat walk sim did.
Still congrats to all the games. I’m hoping Horizon wins big and Mario + Rabbids wins in Best Strategy
@westman98 journalists and critics have had it for weeks. Don't be petty.
I doubt I'll watch the awards at all this year. The year before last wasn't worth my time, and the times I randomly tuned in last year weren't much better.
XC3 is my personal GOTY, but I don't think it'll win in that category. I do hope it takes some awards, however.
Here is hoping XC3 win the Best RPG award of the year at least, especially when Live A Live is a remake, Triangle Strategy is a little too niche, LOA as being half baked, and Elden Ring for being too “big” for the category.
But then they may have slotted Elden Ring for Best RPG as a consolation award for not winning Best GOTY, which will go to God of War or Horizons.
I still don't take this award show too seriously (I mean they have to jam pack it with announcements to get people to watch it ) but good to see them acknowledge Xenoblade 3. Also best RPG is all Switch exclusives except for ER, you love to see it.
@alexybubble I wouldn’t say Best Family represents the best Nintendo/Nintendo related game, as XC3, and Bayonetta aren’t on the list for being too mature 😉
If Shredder's Revenge wins best action game, I will be a happy gamer. Kirby and The Skywalker Saga deserve the best family award.
I went from loving this game, to dreading the thought of ever playing it again. Too much of it felt like a chore. The side quest 'discussing' with endless cutscenes without any substance, is what kind of ruined the experience for me. At least 10 of those 200 hours were spent skipping dialogue.
"Gee, that lady sure seemed upset about her drunk husband who went missing"
Is there no expansion category for Cuphead and Monster Hunter. Spent all summer on those lovely DLCs.
@Cheez I'm kind of surprised to see a Pokémon game included. Even though that's likely because the release timing helped, it's still a pretty great, not perfect game that only people that know nothing of game development or are projecting super hard would call lazy. I still expect any of the other nominees to get the award.
I'm surprised Xenoblade 3 didn't get nominated for best narrative considering characters and story are what JRPG's excel at.
Maybe it's Xenoblade bias but I feel this is one of the most fair and deserving list for The Game Awards nominations. Although I think Elden Ring should have been in the Action/Adventure category instead of RPG. What even constitutes an "RPG" these days?
I have 210+ hours in XC3, it is my GOTY. Followed by Triangle Strategy and PLA although that one gets repetitive soon.
As much as I want XC3 to win GOTY, the sad thing is unless it's a Final Fantasy game or a Persona game this beloved franchise will never get it's day (or year). But at least they got a nomination so congrats to Monolith for that accomplishment!
I hope their next big game could knock it out of the park.
@westman98 the reviewers who nominate games have had GoW Ragnarok for a week or 2...
BUT...
if you want to question the validity of the Game Awards, that's cool...Should we also question the validity of the 2017 GOTY winner?
Xc3 is my goty on switch , a plague tale requiem is my goty on Xbox , but I had so much fun with xc3 and played over 100hrs so for me it wins over all the other games and platforms, proof that the little switch can still beat the big consoles with excellent software and developers dedication.
Well Helena Taylor (Bayonetta) won the award for being the Best Biggest Liar of 2022 right behind Phil Harrison (Stadia), Yuji Naka (Balan Wonderworld), and Tommy Tallarico (Intellivision Amico)?
Got my votes in for Xenoblade 3 and Zelda. I've done my part.
I'm surprised it was nominated but it's a welcome one to me.
It makes me really happy that this series is getting the recognition is deserves.
I can't wait to zip through all this nonsense and get to the only reason anyone watches. The announcements!
As much as I love XC3, it's not gonna win. I predict that Eldin Ring will take the GOTY this year. Nintendo isn't dudebro-y enough to be taken seriously at these events 😜
BUT. I'm pretty casual and only buy a couple new games a year for the single platform that I own, so my opinions on GOTY award discussions aren't like super valid or informed.
elden ring and god of war ragnarok battle it out for game of the year everyone else is a spectator..
@westman98 it is better in every way then the last game which won game of the year in 2018..
Surprised to not see Sparks of Hope on soundtracks. Ah well.
I would like more awards like an inverse of best adaptations as in best adaptation of a media series in a video game just so we can get some good liscened games again.
Along with best remake and best compilation.
Triangle Strategy misses out on a nomination in the strategy category… Shame it has to go up against the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the RPG class. Going to be a touch sell, that one, but glad it has at least been nominated. Wonderful game
The Switch has had a nice solid, varied year so I don’t need an awards ceremony to tell me if it’s worthy or not.
Let’s be honest, God Of War 2 was already game of the year without anyone playing it to find out it was any good or not. It’ll be a 3 hour Playstation love fest only interjected by ‘Influencers’ and thinly veiled adverts for Hollywood and mobile games.
@UltimateOtaku91 I see what you did there XD
This game doesn't exactly push the medium forward, but I think its great that a JRPG can get nominated for GOTY in 2022.
I think this is about the level of recognition I want Xenoblade to get. I doubt it's actually going to win any awards, but for it to get more mainstream appeal, I feel like it would have to give up some of the niche elements that I like.
@Isaix did you re read my comment with his voice 😂
I was really hoping for Kirby to get a GOTY year nomination amd recognition for that AWESOME soundtrack but alas.
I beat Elden Ring but didn't like it as much as Sekiro so not really emotionally invested in the rest. Only voted in the family category. Gonna skip these awards mostly.
I don't expect Xenoblade 3 to win all of the nominations it got or GOTY but I hope it does.
Kirby deserves family game and ideally, Splatoon 3 will get the multiplayer award.
As it should. XC3 is my personal GOTY, closely behind Elden Ring and Forbidden West.
Also, I'm SO glad FFXIV is being recognized. That game is an absolute masterpiece and by far the best MMO to have ever graced this planet.
