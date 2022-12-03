Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was an amazing game, but as many players progressed in the game they discovered they were unable to 100% the title. Fortunately, the team at Ubisoft has now addressed this in a patch update.

This update is roughly a 176MB update and comes with a number of fixes and plenty of quality-of-life updates. Here's exactly what's included, courtesy of the Ubisoft discussion boards:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed several progression issues that would prevent 100% completion of the game

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the Final Boss tried to throw a summoned creature or Rabbid Mechakoopa

Fixed a few text issues in localized versions of the game

Fixed a few issues where heroes would get stuck or move out of bounds

General optimization to increase framerates and ensure smooth gameplay

QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES