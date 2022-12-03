Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was an amazing game, but as many players progressed in the game they discovered they were unable to 100% the title. Fortunately, the team at Ubisoft has now addressed this in a patch update.
This update is roughly a 176MB update and comes with a number of fixes and plenty of quality-of-life updates. Here's exactly what's included, courtesy of the Ubisoft discussion boards:
PATCH NOTES
- Fixed several progression issues that would prevent 100% completion of the game
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the Final Boss tried to throw a summoned creature or Rabbid Mechakoopa
- Fixed a few text issues in localized versions of the game
- Fixed a few issues where heroes would get stuck or move out of bounds
- General optimization to increase framerates and ensure smooth gameplay
QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES
- The game will now warn players if they have an empty Spark Slot before a battle
- The Spark Skill Tree branch will now tease players to go find the Giant Enemies
- Spark Quests have been made easier to discover in the quest log, and with an icon in the travel map
- The battle level is now displayed both in the Beep-0 tacticam and battle menu
- Battle objectives will now be more evident when the battle map is introduced
- Difficulty level differences have been made more apparent
- Improved visibility of roaming enemies off-screen that threaten the heroes
- The specific duo Darkmess puddles, that reward weapon skins to individual heroes, will now display icons of the heroes required for the battle