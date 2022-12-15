Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Wired Productions has announced that Arcade Paradise will be getting Kung Fury: Street Rage DLC on January 12th at a very reasonable price of $2.99 / €2.99 / £2.49.

The game itself is already available on Steam and was announced to be coming to the Switch earlier this year as an 'Ultimate Edition', but its DLC arrival on Arcade Paradise marks the first fully licensed and playable game to come to the game, joining over 35 existing, original titles already available.

Here's some more information from Wired Productions:

It's 1985 and the violence is raging in the streets of Miami, it's gonna take the toughest martial artist cop and 3 hard as nails enforcers from across space AND time to clean them up! - Choose Your Fighter - Pick from 4 characters - each with their own unique abilities, playstyles and durability to start taking out the trash as you chase that high score!

- Fight Waves Of Enemies - Use intense two button arcade action to DEVASTATING bone crunching effect, easy to pick up - hard to master as the waves get faster and more diverse!

- Go back to the 80's - Authentic retro-arcade gameplay and VHS aesthetics - with a synth soundtrack to beat down to provided by Swedish electro sensations, Mitch Murder and Joel Eriksson.

