With more than 1,000 Pokémon in existence nowadays, it's probably hard for a lot of trainers to narrow down a list of their favourites. Japan made it a little bit easier recently with a poll exclusively focused on the new releases Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In the top 10, there were old favourites like Lucario and Sylveon mixed in with some ninth-generation pocket monsters. In third was Meowscarada - the evolution of the new grass starter, in second place was Clodsire - evolving from the Paldea Wooper, and in first was the best girl, Tinkaton (see above).

Here are the top 50 most popular Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, according to this same Japanese poll (via ResetEra). This included votes from 177,829 trainers around Japan between the 16th - 23rd of December this year.