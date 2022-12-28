With more than 1,000 Pokémon in existence nowadays, it's probably hard for a lot of trainers to narrow down a list of their favourites. Japan made it a little bit easier recently with a poll exclusively focused on the new releases Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
In the top 10, there were old favourites like Lucario and Sylveon mixed in with some ninth-generation pocket monsters. In third was Meowscarada - the evolution of the new grass starter, in second place was Clodsire - evolving from the Paldea Wooper, and in first was the best girl, Tinkaton (see above).
Here are the top 50 most popular Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, according to this same Japanese poll (via ResetEra). This included votes from 177,829 trainers around Japan between the 16th - 23rd of December this year.
1. Tinkaton
2. Clodsire
3. Meowscarada
4. Fuecoco
5. Ceruledge
6. Tastugiri (Curly Form)
7. Sylveon
8. Slither Wing
9. Lucario
10. Gardevoir & Mimikyu
12. Koraidon
13. Gengar
14. Sprigatito
15. Pawmot
16. Umbreon
17. Maushold
18. Miraidon
19. Pawmi
20. Glaceon
21. Dragapult
22. Garchomp
23. Hydreigon
24. Volcarona
25. Charizard
26. Luxray
27. Iron Valiant
28. Eevee
29. Skeledirge
30. Quagsire
31. Pikachu
32. Quaquaval
33. Ditto
34. Snom
35. Fidough
36. Arcanine
37. Glimmora
38. Flutter Mane
39. Scream Tail
40. Leafeon
41. Azumarill
42. Goomy
43. Altaria
44. Tastugiri (Droopy Form)
45. Ampharos
46. Dragonite
47. Zorua
48. Espeon
49. Zoroark
50. Tyranitar