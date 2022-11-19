Pokémon has been around for more than 25 years now, and in this time frame, there have been nine generations of pocket monsters released into the wild.

So, where are we at now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been released? It seems Game Freak has finally reached the milestone of 1,000 Pokémon. Yep, it's actually done it after all these years.

The previous update counted over 900 Pokémon, and the release of the latest entries on Switch apparently raises the total to 1008. If you are counting - that's not including the regional variants, such as Paldea region's Wooper.

And in case you're wondering...spoiler alert...the 1,000th Pokémon is the evolution of the coin chest Pokémon Gimminghoul. You can only unlock this evolution known as Gholdengo once you've got 1,000 coins. How appropriate!

Here's its description in Scarlet (via Serebii.net), along with a look: