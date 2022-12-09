Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Supergiant Games has lifted the lid on its next big title - Hades II. It'll feature a brand new protagonist and will be available in early access in 2023. Platforms and a specific release date haven't been confirmed yet, but the will eventually be available on consoles.

No prior knowledge of the existing game is needed, but there will apparently be "plenty of connections" to the previous story. Players will take control of Melinoë. Here's some back story:

"As Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the Titan's forces with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment. New locations, challenges, upgrade systems, and surprises await as you delve into the ever-shifting Underworld again and again."

