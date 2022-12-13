Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software's huge action RPG Hogwarts Legacy — based on the Harry Potter series — finally secures a release date on Switch of 25th July 2023. The hybrid console's version of the game will be the last version of the game to launch, after the PS4 and Xbox One versions release on 4th April next year.

This is the first time the Switch version has been given a date after other console versions were confirmed for 10th February 2023. The PS4 and Xbox One versions have now been delayed, meaning that the game will be getting a staggered release schedule throughout next year.

This news was confirmed by the official Hogwarts Legacy account on Twitter:

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

We'll be getting more wizarding world news very soon, as Avalanche Software is planning a Gameplay Showcase tomorrow, 14th December, at the below times:

North America: 10am PST / 11am MST / 12pm CST / 1pm EST

10am PST / 11am MST / 12pm CST / 1pm EST UK/Ire: 6pm GMT

6pm GMT Europe: 7pm CET / 8pm EET

7pm CET / 8pm EET Asia/Oceania: 3am JST / 2am AWST / 5am AEDT

During the presentation, we'll get to see new footage of broom flight, traversal options, a deeper look at the game's magical combat, and "an introduction to the Room of Requirement".

