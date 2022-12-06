Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Studios have shared a new Hogwarts Legacy video detailing the work undergone to create the upcoming game's soundtrack.

There's very little in the way of gameplay here (which is probably a good thing, because you can bet it won't be representative of the Switch version), but we get a good look at how the team at Avalanche Studios has approached the music for the Wizarding World adventure title.

One thing to note is that the game appears to be leaning towards more "nostalgic" compositions with sweeping trumpets and childlike melodies, as opposed to the more "texture-based" scores that are in more modern games. It certainly sounds pretty fitting for a game based on the Harry Potter franchise, at least!

It's all looking (and sounding) pretty promising and if you want to check out a sample of the soundtrack, you can listen to the single 'Overture to the Unwritten' on streaming platforms right now, with the full soundtrack launching alongside the game on February 10th, 2023. As for Switch owners, however, we still don't have news on a release date, but hopefully we won't have to wait much longer.