Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action RPG based on the Harry Potter universe, got a new "gameplay showcase" this week.
If you have been curious to see more - this latest 46-minute video shows off the game's character creator (including a look at Hufflepuff's common room), provides a short tour of Hogwarts Castle, and gives players an introduction to combat.
Right now, there's still no information about the Switch release date. However, the game is currently scheduled to launch on all other platforms (digitally and physically) on 10th February 2023.
A previous update in August said a release date for the Switch version would be "revealed soon". Here's the tweet:
Expect an update in the near future.
Hogwarts Legacy does not exist in a vacuum, and we acknowledge and appreciate there are larger discussions to be had. However, we feel this article isn’t the right venue for them.
Our goal is to create a positive environment for gamers to discuss games. As such, while we respect many of you will have your own opinions about the views and values of some of the creatives involved with the Harry Potter universe, we’d kindly ask you to focus your discussion on Hogwarts Legacy and not the wider issues at play here.
You're welcome to state that you won't be buying the game for these reasons, but otherwise remain on topic of the game itself.
Thank you for your understanding.
Yeah, let's see if it's also going to look magical on Switch. After Alan Wake "remaster" and Sonic Frontier, I ain't keeping my hopes up.☹️
I'm really hoping this is good. I feel like it might be something more appropriate to purchase on PC as I'm sure this is a candidate for the greater modding community to go nuts on.
Still doubt this will be on Switch, but I guess it'll be cloud version. Either way, I am getting this game and going to support 100% EVERYONE in involved. Super hyped!
Why does every comments section about this game start with the "does not exist in a vacuum" paragraph? What's that supposed to be about?
"Now, lets see that Nintendo Switch footage"
**Switch explodes**
@SonOfDracula Look up JK Rowling transgender opinions. That's all I'm saying on the subject.
@SonOfDracula It's because a lot of people don't like JK Rowling and find her to be "anti" LGBTQ+ due to comments and certain charities she has supported in the past, at least that's probably what it's about since it gets mentioned on twitter every time anything Harry Potter related pops up.
@Maulbert In that case, seems like NL is baiting their commenters.
@natejanc Thanks, I don't keep up with that stuff in the slightest
I hope the Switch version is decent. I’m really looking forward to it. We’ll see how it performs in the reviews.
@SonOfDracula honestly the best kind of mindset for these kinds of things. People constantly s*** on the notion to separate art and artist but I believe it's not worth to question your enjoyment of something all the bloody time because at that point you're not "allowed" to like much, if anything, these days.
I don't need to agree with whatever nonsense Rowling vomits onto Twitter or w/e to be a fan of those stories and to be excited for one of the most promising game premises in ages, at least to me.
That said tho, and since this is about the switch release...very curious how that will end up tbh. I won't buy it on switch because why would I pick what has got to end up being a lesser version of it but if it's a solid port for those who want it on the system all the better.
@Dom_31 DEFINITELY agree. Liking a game doesn't mean you agree with the game devs on all their individual preferences. That being said, I'm very curious to see how this runs on Switch, because it looks like it's biting off more than it can chew.
@SonOfDracula it means you can come out of the vacuum cleaner and play it in the living room.😉
Why does it always has to be that disclaimer for a fairly harmless game??
Game looks decent, will be very interested to see how the switch port plays out, feels beforehand it will either be No man's sky "OK" or a blurry mess. But there's always that tiny chance of a "magic port" like Dying Light...
I do hope this turns out well. The HP craze passed me by but this seems to have the potential to be an interesting and fun game.
I honestly hope this game doesn’t actually come out on the Switch just like Genshin Impact. Both games are crazy in detail and the Switch should maybe only allow an experience through GeForce Now or something else. Stadia or Steam Deck will be the best ways to experience this game.
I also don’t understand how the new Pokemon game is coming out next week. That game should have only been released on PC because of how advanced it is.
@SonOfDracula Not baiting at all dude lol. When the game first got announced people wouldn't shut up about social issues that weren't at all relevant to the video game articles. I imagine it'll keep happening with or without a warning. Were you one of those dumb kids who did the opposite of what signs say? Lmfao
This game looks awesome. However I won't be playing it on Switch. I am going to get it either on PC or on PS5.
Not every game is perfect for Switch And this will be a great example of it. Whether cloud or downscaled, I'll be keen to play it on PS5 instead. Short of a Sirius/Remus buddy action adventure, this is the HP universe game I've always wanted.
@jcboyer515 Bait.
@SonOfDracula because having opinions is problematic nowadays apparently.
Even if I do not agree with Rowling statements, we need to remember this game has been made by a studio, not by her, and the ones that will pay consequences for going wild with this game will be the people who worked far on it.
With that said, Amazon listed the game for 2023 December, but could be a placeholder.
I'm still not convinced that this will ever be released on Switch without being a cloud version.
@Arkay it’s only problematic if you don’t go along with the rest of the masses.
I personally don’t care one bit what a famous person has to say about anything. Money doesn’t = wisdom.
I would like to see this run natively on switch, and be half decent as well, but I think it will end up bring a late mess better played in any other console.
@TAndvig
This apparently has a retail release on Switch, which means it isn't a cloud version.
