Hideki Kamiya - the man responsible for games like The Wonderful 101 and Bayonetta 3 - is asking fans to give PlatinumGames' upcoming project Bayonetta Origins: Creza and the Lost Demon a chance.

In a new blog post on the official company website, the supervising director of Bayonetta Origins begs Bayonetta enthusiasts to take their "guard down" and approach this new game with a "fresh, open mind":

"I implore you to take your guard down and approach this title with a fresh, open mind, as you take a plunge into an adventure set in the depths of a mysterious forest, controlling the weird and wonderful duo of a slightly timid and inexperienced young witch and a rough-and-tumble stray demon."

He adds how Origins is a "brand-new gameplay experience" different from any of the previous Bayonetta games, so players won't need to be familiar with the series or action games:

"We created Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon with the hope that fans of the series to date will enjoy this unique take on their favorite badass heroine, and also endeavor to deliver an unforgettable experience to players who may not be comfortable with action games… or even players who are unfamiliar with the Bayonetta series in the first place!"

This new entry is led by Adebe Tinari. In a separate blog post, the first-time Canadian director reveals how this spin-off was in development alongside the third game:

"When the third game entered production, I was champing at the bit to join the project as a game designer. However, Kamiya and Inaba had something else in store.

"They had secretly begun work on a spin-off, showing a different side of Bayonetta, back when she had no guns, no infernal demons under her control, and was lacking even her signature swagger. Imagining the potential for new types of gameplay born from these limitations, I knew I had to be involved! I wrote a proposal for the game and after a couple nerve-wracking presentations, I became the director!"

When Bayonetta Origins does arrive on the Switch in March next year, players can expect an "intimate" storybook-like world mixed with action and puzzles.

"In place of jaw-dropping Hollywood movie-esque spectacle and non-stop climax action, this time we are focused on telling an intimate story in a world inspired by the subtle lines and pastel colours of an illustrated fairytale. At times quiet. At times dark…I want the player to gradually grow attached to both Cereza and Cheshire as they (hopefully) guide them to the end of their adventure."

You can learn more about this title in our previous coverage: