At The Game Awards, the show's host Geoff Keighley unveiled a new Bayonetta spin-off would be coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be landing on the Switch on 17th March 2023, and pre-orders will go live on the Switch eShop right after the show.





This latest announcement follows the release of the third mainline entry Bayonetta 3 in October, which we awarded an outstanding score of 10 out of 10 here on Nintendo Life: