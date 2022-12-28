Nintendo has shared its annual Switch eShop sales rankings for Japan earlier today, and if you've been keeping an eye on the news over the last 12 months, then there will be no surprises here. Splatoon 3 is 2022's best-selling game on the eShop, which shouldn't be a shock given that it broke records in both physical and digital sales when it first launched.
Right behind Splatoon is January's Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with Pokémon Violet taking the third spot (Scarlet is in fourth as both games are counted separately). Monster Hunter Rise, last year's number one, rounds out the top five, likely thanks to Sunbreak's launch over the summer. These rankings are based on sales on the eShop between January 1, 2022 and December 20, 2022.
With record-breaking game sales on the Switch this year from both Splatoon and Pokémon, it was pretty hard for anything else to crack the top five. Kirby and the Forgotten Land's impressive sales mean it charts comfortably at six, while Nintendo Switch Sports and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are the remaining two 2022 releases in the top ten.
The full top 30 has some interesting titles in there, with some surprises even in the top ten. Here's the list in full:
- Splatoon 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Pokémon Violet
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked 2
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Among Us
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Human: Fall Flat
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mon-Yu
- eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022
- Together! The Battle Cats
- Inside
- Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
- Dragon Quest X Offline
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- Resident Evil 6
- Splatoon 2
- Unravel Two
- Undertale
What do you think of Japan's top 30 best-selling games on the eShop in 2022? Did you buy any of these this year? Let us know down below!
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Comments (14)
Splatoon 2 is still selling huh? That seems very strange to me. Love seeing Splatoon 3 on top tho!
yes undertale
@SoapMonki
The chart covers the whole year, so maybe those sales were made prior to the release of Splatoon 3?
@Ooyah Oh that's quite possible indeed.
Glad to see Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in top 10.
What the heck is Resident Evil 6 doing at top 27 of a Japanese Switch eshop best-selling games lisr in 2022!? Truly a very contemporary game
sadly it seens Bayonetta 3 was a flop everywhere,good for the others franchises
Roughly 75% of this list feels like Japan’s top streamed games by popular YouTubers/VTubers. Influencers are strong in those charts. That said, I’m slightly surprised Momotao Densetsu and Minecraft didn’t chart higher.
Glad to see dq x offline did ok.
I am content with this list. These games deserve their spots. I haven't played them all but from what I did, I feel like it kinda reflects how good they are.
Also publishers, give us the Japan only releases. Come on, don't be shy
Inside has to be one of the most overrated games in history. I am surprised to see it still selling so well, although I guess the deep discounts it frequently sees helps.
No super mario odyssey?
XC3 deserves to be higher but I'm still happy that it makes it to top 10.
@Giancarlothomaz sadly, no matter how good the Bayonetta games are, they're just niche. I love them but it's just how it is.
