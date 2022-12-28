Nintendo has shared its annual Switch eShop sales rankings for Japan earlier today, and if you've been keeping an eye on the news over the last 12 months, then there will be no surprises here. Splatoon 3 is 2022's best-selling game on the eShop, which shouldn't be a shock given that it broke records in both physical and digital sales when it first launched.

Right behind Splatoon is January's Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with Pokémon Violet taking the third spot (Scarlet is in fourth as both games are counted separately). Monster Hunter Rise, last year's number one, rounds out the top five, likely thanks to Sunbreak's launch over the summer. These rankings are based on sales on the eShop between January 1, 2022 and December 20, 2022.

With record-breaking game sales on the Switch this year from both Splatoon and Pokémon, it was pretty hard for anything else to crack the top five. Kirby and the Forgotten Land's impressive sales mean it charts comfortably at six, while Nintendo Switch Sports and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are the remaining two 2022 releases in the top ten.

The full top 30 has some interesting titles in there, with some surprises even in the top ten. Here's the list in full:

What do you think of Japan's top 30 best-selling games on the eShop in 2022? Did you buy any of these this year? Let us know down below!