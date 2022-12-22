What better way is there to prepare yourself for the release of Hades II than with some series merch (apart from replaying the first game, obviously)? Good Smile is getting right in with its suggestion as it has today revealed some more pics of the upcoming Megaera Nendoroid and confirmed that the figure will launch in July 2023 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

We first caught wind of this particular Nendoroid back in May of this year when the figure was but an announcement. Now the concept is a fully formed product complete with two face plates (smiling and neutral), whip parts, a little Battie and other bonus items.

For a closer look at this upcoming figure, check out the photos in the following tweet from @GoodSmile_US and description from its site:





Preorder: #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/34xfajdnm3 From "Hades" comes a Nendoroid of Megaera! The Nendoroid comes with two face plates, two whip parts and more for creating all kinds of poses and scenes! Be sure to preorder!Preorder: https://t.co/i4xEhRZRUe #HadesGame December 22, 2022

From the critically-acclaimed rogue-like dungeon crawler "Hades" comes a Nendoroid of Megaera, First of the Furies! Se comes with two face plates—a standard face and a smiling face. The Nendoroid comes with two whip parts, the Skull Earring keepsake, a miniature figure of Battie and her wing as optional parts. Enjoy using different parts to create a variety of poses and situations! Be sure to add her to your collection!

The Megaera Nendoroid is now available to pre-order from both Good Smile Company and Play Asia for $59.99 / £55.82. Pre-orders won't remain open forever, so be sure to get yours in if you want to guarantee yourself some Hades merch.