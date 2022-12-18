One of the video game highlights of 2022 was Santa Monica Studio's PlayStation exclusive God of War Ragnarok. The game arrived last month, and now that it's been released to fans around the globe, it seems there's some movement within the studio.

God of War Ragnarok and God of War (2018) gameplay producer Hannah Foell has left the studio to become senior manager of partner management at Nintendo of America. Here she'll be helping build developer and publisher relationships with 'AAA' teams - to help bring "new experiences" to players on Nintendo platforms.

"I'm so beyond thrilled to join the 3rd party team at Nintendo of America to drive developer and publisher relationships. I can't wait to get started working with AAA developers to put exciting new experiences in players hands."

According to Foell's LinkedIn, she worked as a gameplay producer at Santa Monica Studio between February 2016 to December 2022. Before this, she was at Harmonix Music Systems for just under a year working on Rock Band 4 as a producer.

The Nintendo Switch has seen plenty of success since starting out in 2017 but has struggled at times to attract certain third-party franchises. Fortunately, the situation has improved over the years with series like Persona, The Witcher, Borderlands, Portal and even recent Final Fantasy remasters making their way across to the hybrid system.

