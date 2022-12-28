Sonic the Hedgehog fans and Lego builders alike can apparently look forward to some new blue blur sets arriving next year.

According to the blog PromoBricks (via VGC), Lego has plans to release "at least five" new Sonic the Hedgehog sets ranging between $29.99 USD and $99.99 USD. There's no release date, but they could potentially be available by Lego's Summer 2023 release schedule (around 1st August).

Sonic's Lego debut actually started out in the Lego Dimensions line as a small kit and was eventually followed by the Lego Ideas set 'Green Hill Zone' earlier this year.