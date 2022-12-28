Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog fans and Lego builders alike can apparently look forward to some new blue blur sets arriving next year.

According to the blog PromoBricks (via VGC), Lego has plans to release "at least five" new Sonic the Hedgehog sets ranging between $29.99 USD and $99.99 USD. There's no release date, but they could potentially be available by Lego's Summer 2023 release schedule (around 1st August).

Sonic's Lego debut actually started out in the Lego Dimensions line as a small kit and was eventually followed by the Lego Ideas set 'Green Hill Zone' earlier this year.

Apart from the possibility of new Lego sets next year, Sega's latest game Sonic Frontiers will also be getting three major content updates in 2023. The same game is currently offering players a free holiday-themed Sonic DLC outfit.

There were plenty of other events this year for the fastest hedgehog alive - including the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, the launch of the classic game collection Sonic Origins, and more recently the arrival of the new Netflix series, Sonic Prime.

Would you be interested in new Sonic-themed Lego sets? Looking forward to the year ahead for Sonic? Comment below.

[source instagram.com, via videogameschronicle.com]