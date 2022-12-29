Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Image: via Famitsu

If you're planning on a healthier lifestyle in the new year, you might want to check out the latest update for Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. Yes, just in time for 2023, Imagineer and Nintendo have rolled out a brand new update.

This latest version adds in a new instructor named Leo (who is voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa in Japanese). Here are the full patch notes (Famitsu via Perfectly-Nintendo):

New Update - 28th December 2022

This update brings the following to the game:

  • adds a new instructor: Leo (voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa in Japanese)

If you've not tried out this game yet, you can head over to the Switch eShop right now and download a demo of the game. Be sure to also check out our full review:

Have you given Fitness Boxing 2 a go yet, or are you more of a Ring Fit Adventure player? Leave a comment down below.

[source famitsu.com, via perfectly-nintendo.com]