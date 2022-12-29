If you're planning on a healthier lifestyle in the new year, you might want to check out the latest update for Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. Yes, just in time for 2023, Imagineer and Nintendo have rolled out a brand new update.

This latest version adds in a new instructor named Leo (who is voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa in Japanese). Here are the full patch notes (Famitsu via Perfectly-Nintendo):

New Update - 28th December 2022

This update brings the following to the game:

adds a new instructor: Leo (voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa in Japanese)

If you've not tried out this game yet, you can head over to the Switch eShop right now and download a demo of the game. Be sure to also check out our full review: