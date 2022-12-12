Here's a lovely bit of news to kickstart your week: the first six Final Fantasy games have been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the ESRB.
While nothing has been officially announced at the time of writing, this is presumably the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster set, which originally released on mobile devices back in 2021 before making its way to PC. Fans have since been clamouring for a console release and now it looks like Square Enix might be about to answer our prayers.
As spotted on Reddit, the ESRB has rated all six Final Fantasy games separately for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As pointed out by user u/cefaluu, well known Twitter account Wario64 posted a similar ESRB rating earlier this year for the PC release, with PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch conspiciously absent from the list of platforms. Now that these have been added, it heavily indicates that a Switch release may be on the horizon.
We've included an image of the Final Fantasy VI ESRB listing above, but you can view similar listings for the previous five titles by heading over to the official ESRB website.
If this is indeed legit, which we currently have no reason to doubt, then hopefully we'll get some official information from Square Enix soon. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster below to see what all the fuss is about.
Are you hoping to see FInal Fantasy 1-6 make their way to the Switch? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
[source esrb.org, via reddit.com]
Comments (56)
Hopefully this is true. So dumb of Square-Enix to only have these treasures on mobile and steam.
coming but pricey
I'm.....conflicted. I've always wanted to play the classic Final Fantasy games but I've been pretty weary on the Pixel Remaster versions based on what I've heard. From those who have played them, I've got to ask: are they a good starting point for the series? Because I'd love to play these if so.
It’s about damn time.
Well, it would certainly be about time!
I would've been happy playing these on my iPad if they had controller support, which is absent, yet present in games like Final Fantasy IV 3D and Chrono Trigger. Absolutely dirty marketing genius by Square Enix, because they know why I'm going to purchase the Switch versions, and it's because of their little omission.
The fact that console players had to wait 18 months for a bunch of remastered NES/SNES games is embarrassing for Square Enix.
I know its too much to ask, but PLEASE physical compilation.
.
.
Yeah right Squeeenix will squeeze as much money as they can out of this, so you have to buy each one separately, I know it
@Fizza I haven't played them myself but I've heard great things. They're basically the games as originally released with nicer graphics, sound, localizations, etc. If you can handle older style games, I'd say they're great games and worth getting into.
My personal gripes with them are the price and that they don't contain any additional content from the rereleases over the years. By most accounts the content isn't great but my perspective is why not include it anyway?
As for whether they're a good place to start with the series, I would recommend FFX or FFVII instead. They're less "simple" compared to the older games and they're very well regarded.
I might just have to pick this up... if it gets a physical release.
Finally I been waiting for this getting switch release can get final fantasy 6.
December 18 Final Fantasy Anniversary. Maybe it will be announced that day.
Final fantasy is nice and all but I want Chrono trigger!!!!
I like the slight changes they made. They really respect the retro look and simply make it look even better. It seems like Uematsu San was helping rearranging the soundtrack. If these games will get a physical release I would be happy.
Since we still don’t have a firm release date for Sports Story, it does seem Nintendo having another event could be possible? I’d really like to get these and hope there’s a physical copy.
Awesome, I'll buy them all!
@Fizza I've only played VI, and it's the game in it's entirety. The updated graphics are a mixed bag. Since the original game was made for CRT televisions the real OG game looks bad on modern screens. So what they've done to it looks better than a straight port. It doesn't look as good, to me, as it did in the way way back time.
So if you want to play the game and don't have an SNES with the FFVI cart, this is the best way to play the game.
If you have something that can play PS1 games, there are anthology sets with two FF games a piece on them, and those are about as close to original you can get beyond playing the original.
It's neat that the Switch will have so much Final Fantasy on the go, but these are monkey paw games. The horrendous font, the clash between the backdrop and sprites, the ridiculous large field of battle, and none of the bonus content from the Dawn of Souls or other versions all sold at a premium price. No thanks, not even for FFIII.
Wish they would restore all the extra dungeons and features from the PS1, GBA, and PSP games back for these games too instead of just direct port of the pixel remasters which took these extra features out.
@Erigen They were pretty much work-in-progress releases with many issues. We're about to get mostly flawless releases on Switch and PlayStation day one. A good thing I think.
I'll buy m all 6 on a cardridge for 60 bucks. No problem.
I'm (re)playing all final fantasies at the moment. Earlier this year I finished 1, 2 and 7 and was thinking about starting 3 this weekend on the DS. I prefer the pixel version of 3 though, so I'll hold out a bit on 3 and will play 4 or 8 instead.
I am torn, I want Final Fantasy 4-6 as they are some of my favorites. However, I really do not want to pay $15-20 for them again. But the idea of doing a 4 Job Fiesta with FF5 is just so tempting.
If it's the original, untouched versions, I'll buy them. It's probably the pixel «remasters», though.
FINALLY
Christ.
@Fizza The Pixel Remasters are the best entry point to the 2D Final Fantasies. The soundtracks are incredible, the graphics are beautiful, and they’re faithful to the original versions while having some nice new features like in-game maps and diagonal movement that make them more approachable for beginners without spoiling anything about the experience.
@westman98 Yeap the fact that they put these on phones first before consoles just made these feel less exciting. Games of great classics should never be on phones cause then it got those garbage quality and when bringing those to consoles later on doesn't make a good transition just like every other garbage remastered that released on phones first and port it to consoles later ala Dragon Quest 1-3, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, and Sonic Origins.
@Melee_Ace Well that's nice to hear. I suppose it was the fact they were made for phones originally that put me off them but I'm happy they seem like good starting points. Another quick question then: which one would you recommend starting with?
@Bunkerneath outside of that, they've typically left Western countries out of a physical release for Final Fantasy VII/VIII Remastered, FFIX, World of Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles, and if I had to guess, I'm willing to bet that Theatrhythm will only get a physical edition in Japan, assuming it gets one at all.
For this compilation of games that normally cost $90 to buy individually, I don't see a physical release happening, even in Japan, but maybe they'll surprise me.
Hopefully this gets a physical release like 7/8, 10 and 12. Would be nice if 9 got a physical release outside Japan as well.
It was always weird that these weren't on the Switch from the start. In the end I bought FFVI on the Vita, though I'd probably prefer to play these versions.
@Fizza Overall I say FFX is probably the best to start with. It's got a great story and gameplay in my opinion, and it's less rough to get into because it has "modern" stuff like voice acting, cutscenes with actual camera work, etc. You can get it on Switch bundled with FFX-2 or any other modern platform.
Of the ones in this pixel remaster? Hard to say. May as well start with the first game and see if you enjoy it, but the most well regarded are IV and VI.
@Grumblevolcano You can get an english version of ffix on playasia (or just find it on ebay like I did) but I got it more than a year ago so the prices probably skyrocketed since.
The only pixel remaster I played is ffiii and compared to its 3d remake I enjoyed it far more def worth the money.
@Fizza I’ve played through 1,2 and am half way through 3 on Steam. They are pretty good versions of the game.
I’ve previously played the PSP and GBA versions of the first two and they hold up well compared to these. 2 especially has has been tuned so the weird levelling system is less annoying. Plus the soundtracks are amazing orchestral versions of the originals.
Only real downside is the font used is absolutely awful, it isn’t an issue to mod this on Steam but probably not possible on Switch.
Let’s go, hopefully.
Any chance of Final Fantasy Mystic Quest getting a pixel remaster too?
I would prefer the promised 2D-HD Dragon Quest 3 but 69 Final Fantasy Games are dope too. Can't please them all lol @[email protected]
This was long overdue for Switch that this was meme for “Switch can’t handle this”.
This is a great start to the week! Can’t wait to replay them, even though I’m sure it’ll be expensive.
About darn time.
I'll buy the entire collection, even if I dislike a few of them. But I have to support for the music alone.
About time! Goodness gracious
Finally! I have been wanting these for a while, Hopefully the price is somewhat reasonable and you can buy them piecemeal as there are certain titles I am not that interested in.
I've been waiting for this news. While a physical release would be sublime, I'm not gonna hold my breath for one. I think I have at least 2 versions of most of these, but I'll be picking up the whole set.
The amount of self-control it has taken to not buy Android versions has apparently paid off.
@KayFiOS "outside of that, they've typically left Western countries out of a physical release for Final Fantasy VII/VIII Remastered"
Europe actually got that one later on.
I can recommend them on PC, as you are able to change Stuff, as the Font and displayed Buttons.
I personally changed the Font to one that is more SNES-Like and also the Buttons.
@Fizza I've been playing Chrono Trigger on Steam and so far it is great, I plan on getting FFIV and VI, which are in my opinion the best of the older games. I wouldn't bother with anything prior to IV, but IV and VI have great stories and gameplay. I haven't played V so I can't speak to it.
Kind of torn on this one. I've been longing for a re-release of FF VI on Switch for a long time, but the pixel "remaster" they did for mobile was pretty poor, with sprites that looked like they were made with clay. The Android version of FF VI also had a game-breaking bug that kept crashing the game near its midpoint, making it impossible to proceed. As far as I know, SquEnix never addressed the bug and just left the game dead in the water.
Hopefully they do justice to the best FF game ever created (yes, I'm on that bandwagon. VII can pick one and suck it) and do better than that.
I believe it, but we're also talking about SE so I won't hold my breath (of the Wild).
@BenoitRen yeah, and I think FFIX also got a western physical release, but they definitely weren't available at launch, Square-Enix made us wait a good while for a physical release. But just like with those games, if they release in Japan and Asian territories with English support and no region protection, then I'm importing it. It wouldn't surprise me if they asked for more than $60 though.
This is good news. I have been eyeing the Pixel remasters for awhile, but the only games I’ve enjoyed on mobile are the Dragon Quest ports.
While I typically choose PS4/PS5 for multi-platform releases, this collection is the perfect scenario for Switch.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ABOUT TIME.
Beating 4 and 6 are on my bucket list, so I will be glad if they bring them to the switch.
Please be true… I’ll likely pick them all up!
This article has generated so many complaints, which I find very odd! Isn’t this good news?
Yea everyone knew that they would come here later. Why sell a game once when you can sell it twice by lying about it.
Finally. Better late than never I suppose.
@chefgon Yes! This!
Tap here to load 56 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...