Here's a lovely bit of news to kickstart your week: the first six Final Fantasy games have been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the ESRB.

While nothing has been officially announced at the time of writing, this is presumably the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster set, which originally released on mobile devices back in 2021 before making its way to PC. Fans have since been clamouring for a console release and now it looks like Square Enix might be about to answer our prayers.

As spotted on Reddit, the ESRB has rated all six Final Fantasy games separately for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As pointed out by user u/cefaluu, well known Twitter account Wario64 posted a similar ESRB rating earlier this year for the PC release, with PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch conspiciously absent from the list of platforms. Now that these have been added, it heavily indicates that a Switch release may be on the horizon.

We've included an image of the Final Fantasy VI ESRB listing above, but you can view similar listings for the previous five titles by heading over to the official ESRB website.

If this is indeed legit, which we currently have no reason to doubt, then hopefully we'll get some official information from Square Enix soon. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster below to see what all the fuss is about.

Are you hoping to see FInal Fantasy 1-6 make their way to the Switch? Share your thoughts in the comments below!