Back in 2018 we were completely enamoured by Dead Cells. A roguelite with gorgeous pixel art and enough intense action to fill many hours of play time, the game was, simply put, a blast. Now Sébastien Benard, the title's lead developer, is taking that sense of blast all the more literally, as their latest game, Nuclear Blaze, will see us tackling fires, explosions and the mystery behind a secret military facility (thanks, Eurogamer).
Revealed in the above announcement trailer, Nuclear Blaze will scorch its way (digitally) onto Switch on 28th April, 2023, with a physical release also coming from Red Art Games.
The game will see you playing as a firefighter who, dropped into a blazing inferno to find the source and look for survivors, uncovers a secret military base and whole lotta mystery hidden therein. Dead Cells was all about the roguelike action platforming and Nuclear Blaze looks to follow along similar lines, only this time with a little more fire.
The game released on Steam in October of last year and has since garnered a number of positive reviews. The Switch version looks to carry over much of this PC goodness (or Steam Deck, if you're fancy like that) including the addition of an easier 'Kid Mode' and a more intense 'Hold My Beer' mode.
For a closer look at some of Nuclear Blaze's features, check out the following from Red Art Games:
Features:
-Unique 2D firefighting game
-Smooth controls and gameplay mechanics
-Beautiful pixel art graphics
-Finely tuned difficulty settings
-Kid Mode with special levels and controls created for younger players
-“Hold my Beer” Mode adding hidden areas as well as new threats and tactical elements
-Hidden cats to save
The game will be scorching onto the eShop from April next year. Of course, if you are tempted to get the pre-orders in on the physical copies from Red Art then there are some small bonuses for you to look forward to including a keychain of the main character and three pins - ka-ching!
What do you make of Nuclear Blaze? Will you be picking up a copy? Unleash the flames in the comments below!
[source youtube.com, via eurogamer.net]
This ignites my interest.
Dead Cells is a masterpiece. This seems… fine? Definitely need to see more…
This looks intriguing, things are heating up for the first half of 2023.
I've made my love for Dead Cells very known on here and, while this new game doesn't interest me nearly as much as DC did, I very much appreciate the lead developer doing something entirely different for their next game.
They may need to tone down the blur though, I didn't know what I was looking at half the time in that trailer.
From the Steam page:
"Not a roguelite/like/vania this time!"
Good! I'm so tired of most of the pixelgames, being of those genres today.
I never beat deadcells I love it but it’s so hard
As someone who’s put over 300 hours into Dead Cells, I’m certainly interested in this, though I’m not entirely sure that I’m exactly loving what I’m seeing so far. They’ve built up enough goodwill for me to definitely give it a chance though.
I prefer the look of this to deadcells
Giving me Nuclear Throne type of energy but I'm excited to see where it goes. Dead Cells is a phenomenal game and one that they continue to support and innovate upon. Cannot wait until this hits the Switch. I'll be patient.
No Dead Cell vibes. I also have to see more of this.
So Dead Cells was made by Motion Twin, not just published (as Red Art Games is doing - Deepnight Games, Bernard's solo game company, developed Nuclear Blaze). But Deepnight isn't on any of the Dead Cells credits. Did he work for Motion Twin before and since quit to go solo?
Funny, they won't release Advanced Wars still while they name their game after the events of the upcoming years.
@Bret I'm reading the 'Who Am I?' page on the Deepnight Games website. It says he was asked to leave in Dec 2019.
@Exerion76 Oh good! That piques my interest in this game. There's a lot of good indie games out there, but I'm tired of Roguelite/likes. I have a busy schedule, so having to redo the game over and over again just doesn't sit well for me in most games. Some games are really good with it though.
Should be roguelite. This will have zero replay value. pass.
