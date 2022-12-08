Ahead of The Game Awards, the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account has shared a tweet asking fans what they're up to tomorrow. TGA host Geoff Keighley even took time out of his busy schedule to respond...

If you've kept up with recent Crash developments, you'll likely remember how Activision and Toys for Boy were sending out pizza box-shaped packages to influencers back in October. On a fake receipt was $12.08 - matching up with the date of The Game Awards on 8th December.

"Wumpa League" is rumoured to be the next big Crash game. It's been described by some sources as something similar to a party brawler, but Crash orientated. You can learn a bit more about this project in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: