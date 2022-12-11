Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, one of the big Nintendo-related announcements at The Game Awards this year was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This new Switch game is arriving early next year on 17th March, and as result, there's already a fair bit of information about it.

The latest update comes directly from Nintendo's website, revealing the digital version of this new storybook spin-off will require around 3.5GB of free space. Unsurprisingly, this is much smaller than the recent release Bayonetta 3, which took up 16GB.

If you're not interested in the digital version of this upcoming release, the good news is there'll also be a physical version. Nintendo has shown an early look at the box art in an official PR. Here it is: