Publisher Atlus has detailed some of the features players can expect when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden both launch on Switch on January 19th, 2023.
There's nothing particularly life-altering here, but the changes are all very welcome and should make for a much improved experience from the game's original releases. Primarily, of course, players can expect both games to boast improved, high-resolution visuals, which should look pretty tasty on the Switch OLED in particular. We've also got a handy quick-save feature to let you save anywhere, a revamped difficulty feature, and an album feature specifically for Persona 4 Golden.
Here's some more detailed info from Atlus:
Smooth, High-Resolution Graphics
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden have been reborn from their original versions with high-resolution graphics, allowing you to enjoy the game with vividly high-definition visuals and smooth controls.
Choose Your Difficulty from the Start
The difficulty level that you were able to select from your second playthrough can now be chosen from when you start the game. Since difficulty level does not affect the development of the story, “Very Easy” or “Easy” are recommended for players who just want to enjoy the story.
Quick Save
In addition to save points, you can now save your game at any time with “Quick Save.”
Album Feature for Persona 4 Golden
A new function has been added to Persona 4 Golden, which allows you to look back on previous scenes from the album in your room. You can also choose different answers from those you selected when you first played the scene.
Will you be picking up Persona 3 Portable or Persona 4 Golden in the new year? Or perhaps both? Let us know!
But why not the FES version of P3?
Personally, I won't be paying a cent without physical releases. Chop chop, Sega/Atlus.
Had low expectations for the Persona 3 port, and yet I am still disappointed by these additions and looks lol.
Still hoping for some sort of Physical release. But knowing (R)atlus, they won't give in. So may just get P3 on release and get 4 later down the line on sale, as I already own 4 on Vita twice and on Steam.
Quick save is a welcome feature. I've been caught out before in persona games waiting for a save point.
If there are physical releases I will definitely be purchasing.
@Sisilly_G Right. No physical, no buy.
I'll wait for a physical release. In the meantime, I'll play these games on my Series X thru Game Pass.
Very excited for P4 Golden, I think that's going to be my big game for the start of 2023 and having quick saves and difficulty options from the get go, while certainly expected from a re-release like this, is still highly appreciated. Will say though: I got very excited for a second thinking the Album was a music player. I was quickly brought back down to Earth on that one XD
i just want them to run at 60fps
Quick save is a welcome addition.
Still rather disappointed that we're not getting a "definitive" version of P3 though...
I never beat either of the vanilla versions of these games before finally breaking through and finishing 5. I think I will likely get both, just not right at release, and maybe not even on Switch.
I'm also a bit perplexed that they went with P3P over FES too.
Now please port that Persona 2 remake to anything other than Vita!!
I can't wait for both of these! I actually liked the PSP version of Persona 3 ALOT better, so I'm glad we're getting that one.
Excited for Persona 4! Played it on the ps2 but couldnt complete it
Im three palaces into Persona 5 at the moment and I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I’m enjoying myself, especially since I struggle to focus enough to stick with lengthy RPGs. If I manage to get through P5, I may pick up these two, and I’m hoping someone does a physical release, even if Atlus doesn’t.
How about making Persona 5 Royal more accessible? It's either sold out everywhere or sold for ridiculous prices. Talking about physical version here.
