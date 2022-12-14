Publisher Atlus has detailed some of the features players can expect when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden both launch on Switch on January 19th, 2023.

There's nothing particularly life-altering here, but the changes are all very welcome and should make for a much improved experience from the game's original releases. Primarily, of course, players can expect both games to boast improved, high-resolution visuals, which should look pretty tasty on the Switch OLED in particular. We've also got a handy quick-save feature to let you save anywhere, a revamped difficulty feature, and an album feature specifically for Persona 4 Golden.

Here's some more detailed info from Atlus:

Smooth, High-Resolution Graphics Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden have been reborn from their original versions with high-resolution graphics, allowing you to enjoy the game with vividly high-definition visuals and smooth controls. Choose Your Difficulty from the Start

The difficulty level that you were able to select from your second playthrough can now be chosen from when you start the game. Since difficulty level does not affect the development of the story, “Very Easy” or “Easy” are recommended for players who just want to enjoy the story. Quick Save In addition to save points, you can now save your game at any time with “Quick Save.” Album Feature for Persona 4 Golden A new function has been added to Persona 4 Golden, which allows you to look back on previous scenes from the album in your room. You can also choose different answers from those you selected when you first played the scene.

Will you be picking up Persona 3 Portable or Persona 4 Golden in the new year? Or perhaps both? Let us know!