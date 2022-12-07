Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, Atari Flashback Classics and Atari Mania, you might think that the iconic studio would want a break from looking into its back catalogue for a brief moment. You would, however, be wrong.

Perhaps the most obscure of these titles yet has today been announced, as the studio shared the news that it will be bringing the ultra rare arcade wave shooter Akka Arrh to the Switch with help from legendary games developer Jeff Minter.

You would be forgiven for not immediately recognising Akka Arrh. Originally released in prototype form in 1982, the hypnotic shooter was scrapped due to test audiences finding it too difficult, leaving only three known cabinets with the title to this day.

Atari has now released the above trailer showcasing what the game will look like on Switch and it is easy to see why folks might have struggled with it in the past. This frantic wave-based shooter looks to be one-part stick twirling and button mashing, to two parts psychedelic hypnotism - don't worry, there's a tool to toggle these effects this time around.

We would say that the trailer does a pretty good job of showing just what is in store with Akka Arrh, though for more details on the game's features and some all important images, check out the following from Atari:

A Whirlwind of Electrifying Color: From the mind of Jeff Minter, players will experience a cascade of words, color, shapes and sound flows as they mount the Akka Arrh and fend off attackers. An explosion of dazzling neon graphics, Akka Arrh is a visually stunning, action-packed arcade shooter. Ready, Aim, Fire!: Akka Arrh shares the name with the game’s titular star cannon, in which players control from a fixed turret called the Sentinel. Featuring fast-paced wave-shooter action, players will prevent enemies from penetrating the Sentinel’s perimeter, zooming into close range combat and beat them back if they penetrate their defenses. Mystifying Modes to Master: With two modes of play, pilots can start from the beginning and battle their way through 50 unique levels, or pick up where they left off to power through to the end Accessibility is Key: Though Llamasoft is known for mind-blowing and vivid visual effects, not everyone is able to enjoy them. Luckily, in the remake players are able to toggle the visual effects to a more suitable level.

We don't currently have a release date for Akka Arrh just yet. Atari leaves us with a tantalising 'coming soon' message at the end of the trailer. Considering what we have seen of the game so far, however, we are imagining that the title will be bursting onto consoles at some point in the coming year.

Are you excited to take on this challenge? Blast down to the comments and let us know!