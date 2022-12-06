For a detailed look at everything that the update brings, check out the full patch notes below.

Project CHEER Delivery Event Container wrecks have been spotted on Sylva, Desolo, Calidor, and Glacio surrounded by various toys and debris. Production-minded Astroneers can create fresh toys via the Small Printer using Scrap and other resources. It is curious that shipping containers keep crash-landing on planets in the Sylva System around this time each year… what’s going on with EXO’s logistics department? Must be a weird glitch in their subroutines. Maybe that explains the weird containers ERROR//LU-C1D filtration at 63% HelpHelpHelp that have been reported on Sylva, Desolo, and Calidor.

EXO supplies useful items and resources along the way to boost your recovery or production efforts. Randomized recurring rewards are available after completing the main event including:

Resin, Clay, Graphite

Packagers & Dynamite

Copper, Iron, Titanium, Tungsten

Small Power Items

Hydrazine & Jet Packs

EXO Chips

Nanocarbon Alloy

QT-RTGs



Special Event Missions

To support event-related communications, special missions have been added that will appear in the Mission Logs of players when a new event is active. Players only need to activate an EXO Request Platform rocket to start the current event and complete the mission.



Community Reward

As with previous years, all package points will go towards unlocking a global total that will grant everyone in the community a FEZANT hat! We will be tracking progress via social media so when you complete the event, you can continue sending rewards to help make sure the gift gets unlocked for everyone!



Tether Toppers

Multi-colored lights return to adorn the tether lines of intrepid Astroneers! Use them as decorations, in support of your construction projects, or simply enjoy their merry glow

Bugs:

The following bugs have been fixed as of version 1.26.128.0:

AS-18369 | Crash | Game will no longer crash when placing a Sturdysquash Sample into a Research Chamber that is on the same platform as a Cauldrangea.

AS-18370 | Crash | The game will no longer run out of memory very quickly while idling in certain saves in shipping builds

AS-18371 | LTEs | The requested item icons and point values are no longer duplicated while in the care package phase of the LTE

AS-18535 | Holiday LTE | Packagers spawned in with the rest of the LTE items will now get removed when the LTE ends

AS-18560 | Localization | Japanese is now for the G. novus Shells mission title

AS-18562 | Localization | Japanese is no longer missing for Astroneer log



The following is still a known issue as of version: 1.26.128.0

AS-18391 | Mini-Smelter | Leaving relevance and relaunching the game while a Portable Smelter is running may put it in a broken state

AS-18169 | Localization | Rails | The end of C.O.L.E.’s description in the catalog is cut off in several languages, omitting the power requirements

AS-18554 | SWITCH | Overachiever | The Overachiever Palette does not unlock when completing all the tasks

AS-17750 | Multiplayer | Compass | Client’s compass will be completely empty after teleporting to any planet from the station

AS-17386 | Switch | UI | The Reconnect UI does not appear to allow players to reconnect to interrupted multiplayer sessions

AS-16898 | Rover | Drill | Using a drill attached to a rover will eventually slow the Rover to a stop on Console

AS-14453 | Dedicated Server | Error message when attempting to join with incorrect password just says “Join Failed”

AS-11556 | Audio | Main Menu music will persist after loading a save before the actual in game music begins playing

AS-18196 | Rails | The Trade Platform’s rocket can be pulled onto the Rail Station if it is set to “UNLOADS STOPPED CARS”

AS-18141 | Rails | Dedicated Server | Rail Items are not appearing for the client in multiplayer sessions

AS-18242 | Multiplayer | The Client’s compass is completely empty in a community save

AS-18627 | Mission Log | When a tracked mission is completed it will no longer track the follow-up missions